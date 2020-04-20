Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' To Not Have Rashmika Mandanna As His Love Interest? Details Inside

The upcoming Allu Arjun movie, Pushpa, has been a trending topic since the makers released the first look of the film in the first week of April. The fans have been extremely excited to see their favourite stars on the big screens after the COVID-19 lockdown. The film Pushpa is going to showcase Allu Arjun alongside the popular star Rashmika Mandanna. But some recent reports claim that Rashmika Mandanna will not be a part of the project. The makers have scrapped the idea to portray Rashmika Mandanna as Allu Arjun’s love interest. Read more to know about Allu Arjun’s upcoming film, Pushpa.

Rashmika Mandanna might not be seen alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa

There have been a number rumours stating that Allu Arjun is not going to be romancing Rashmika Mandanna in his upcoming, Pushpa. There have been a number of claims that the makers are in talks with Nivetha Thomas to take up the second female lead in the countryside drama. Also, the lead star of the film, Allu Arjun, is supposed to portray the role of a lorry driver in the movie. Just like Rashmika Madanna, Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to take up the role of the lead antagonist, but now, Bobby Simha of Jigarthanda fame is going to fill in for Vijay as the antagonist. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is being co-produced by Y. Naveen and Y. Ravi Shankar. Devi Sri Prasad has been brought on the project to compose the music for the action drama which is scheduled to be hit the cinemas in December 2020.

About Allu Arjun

On the professional end, Allu Arjun was recently seen in his action/drama blockbuster, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. It also starred other celebrities like Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj and Sushanth as prominent characters in the film. The movie got a positive response from the fans and critics and managed to collect around ₹220 crores through box office collections.

