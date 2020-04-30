SRH Captain David Warner Grooves With Wife On Allu Arjun's Telugu Song; Watch Video

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner has been quite active on social media due to lack of cricketing activities. The Australian opener making a name for himself on social media platform TikTok by posting videos with his family. The cricketer recently posted a video of him dancing on Bollywood song Sheila Ki Jawaani along with his daughter Indie Ray. In his recent video though, he decided to make a trip down south and groove to Allu Arjun's popular Telugu song along with his wife Candice Warner.

Also Read: SRH Captain David Warner Aims To Have Career In Bollywood Post Retirement

SRH skipper David Warner grooves to Allu Arjun song

In the latest video, David Warner along with his wife Candice can be seen grooving to the Telugu song Buttabomma from the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun. The video also features David Warner's daughter making a guest appearance while the couple danced to the song. Here's David Warner's latest dance video -

Also Read: David Warner Dances With Daughter On Katrina Kaif's Song 'Sheila Ki Jawaani'; Watch Video

Fans react to David Warner's dance on Allu Arjun song

IPL: David Warner wants to pursue a career in Bollywood

While David Warner's dance video has been a hit on the internet, the SRH skipper during an Instagram live chat with his fellow IPL teammate and England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, revealed that said that he won't shy away from taking the risk of pursuing a career in Bollywood once he retires from cricket. According to a report in Sportskeeda, the SRH skipper during the chat, also cleared the air regarding his dancing potential by saying that he wouldn't want to dance if he decides to enter Bollywood.

Also Read: David Warner Leaves Fans In Splits For Wearing Wife Candice's Old Racing Costume

IPL: Sunisers Hyderabad preparation put on hold due to coronavirus

After BCCI's decision to postpone the current IPL season due to India lockdown, SRH's preparation for the tournament will have to wait until further notice. The Hyderabad-based franchise decided to appoint David Warner as the skipper of the side for this year's IPL, replacing New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. The Australian has the mainstay for the SRH side over the years and even led the SRH team to IPL glory back in 2016.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Postponement Will Make Hyderabad Cricket Lose ₹3.5 Crore: Report

(IMAGE: DAVID WARNER / INSTAGRAM)