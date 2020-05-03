Watch: Allu Arjun Serenades Wife With His Super Hit Song From 'Arya 2'

Allu Arjun is one of the most talented and well-known actors in the Telugu industry. He is known for his incredible physical transformation for his roles in the films. One of the most charming and good-looking actors of Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun had an amazing style of acting. The star is also revered for his fashion and is often called as the "Stylish Star" of the Telugu industry.

Have a look at Allu Arjun singing his movie's song for his wife

Allu Arjun is also a complete family man. He constantly updates and posts beautiful pictures with his wife Sneha and kids Ayaan and Arha on his Instagram handle. Allu Arjun never misses out a single chance of expressing her love for Sneha. Let's give you proof of that.

Check out this post where Allu Arjun is serenading his wife Sneha by singing his popular song Uppenantha Ee Premaki from his hit film Aarya 2, at an open-air party. He is a typical loving husband who sang this beautiful song for his beloved. Have a look at this adorable post:

Image courtesy: @alluarha_arjun

This is the picture, which Allu Arjun posted on Sneha’s birthday. The duo looks really adorable in this picture-

Image courtesy: @alluarjunonline

The Arya 2 actor shared a picture from his wedding day with his wife on their anniversary and captioned the picture saying, “9 years of marriage. Time is getting over fast. But love grows every day”. This picture looks really stunning and the couple looks much in love.

Image courtesy: @alluarjunonline

