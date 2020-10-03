Allu Arjun's Instagram Updates To Anushka's Picture; Check Top South Cinema Social Posts

A lot has happened in this week in the southern film industry and the actors and actresses have taken to social media to express themselves. Some of these posts were top trends of the week. From Allu Arjun's Instagram post to Anushka Shetty just joining Twitter, keep up with the latest social media happenings from around the southern film industry.

Allu Arjun's Instagram post for wife

Allu Arjun took to Instagram to mark his better half’s birthday on September 29, 2020. The couple hosted a small party at their residence with close friends and family members in attendance. Check out the pictures from the day.

Meghana Raj calls out fake news

Actor Meghana Raj’s Instagram post called out social media pages and mediums for spreading fake news. In the post, the actor has acknowledged the fact that it has been a while since she spoke up on things and also assured her followers that she will be updating them very soon. She urged her fans not to believe in any unverified news pages and only refer to authentic news channels.

Chiranjeevi remembers Allu Ramalingayya

Chiranjeevi's Instagram post on October 2, 2020, was him remembering Allu Ramalingayya on his 99th birth anniversary. Chiranjeevi shared an old still from the archives, where Allu Ramalingayya can be seen blessing the south superstar on his wedding day. The picture was a black and one white still shared on Instagram to remember his father-in-law.

Mohanlal mourns Sharada Nair’s death

Actor and Malayalam language film’s megastar mourned the passing of yesteryear actress Sharada Nair. The actor took to Twitter to express his condolences on her demise. The actress was popularly known for her works in films like Kanmadam, Pattabhishekam and more. Here is what Mohanlal shared on the day:

Dulquer Salmaan's messy hair look

Dulquer Salman shared a graphic picture with chroma edits on his Instagram. In the motion picture, he was donning a messy hairdo which had his fans swooning over his looks. The actor posted the selfie on October 2 and fans couldn’t get enough of the actor.

Radhika Pandit and Yash's videos with kids

Radhika Pandit and KGF Yash shared a video on their kid’s birthday. They showed glimpses of puja held for the little one. One can see the set-up of the celebrations in the video, which shows a traditional Hindu ceremony for the first birthday of the kid. Another one of KGF's Yash's video included him celebrating with members of Exceed Entertainment, his management agency.

Anushka Shetty's Nishabhdam OTT release and Twitter debut

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabhdam released on OTT platform Amazon Prime. The actors took to social media to commemorate the day. She took to Instagram to share her excitement on her first OTT release. The actress was watching the film alongside her pet dog in the still shared on IG. Anushka Shetty also joined Twitter on October 2, 2020. The actress was welcomed by her fans on the social media platform.

Hi all Hope you all doing well and keeping safe . Follow me on my official twitter account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days for all of you ! pic.twitter.com/SjsbnOZiRj — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) September 30, 2020

Promo Image Credits: Allu Arjun's Instagram, Anushka Shetty's Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram, Chiranjeevi's Instagram and Meghana Raj's Instagram.

