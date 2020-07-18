Meghana Raj Remembers Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja As She Shares Fan Art On Instagram

Actor Meghana Raj recently shared fan art of her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja. The actor took to her Instagram account to appreciate the fan art in memory of her late husband. The art piece shows a pencil sketch of Chiranjeevi Sarja. The story has been doing the rounds on the internet in remembrance of the late actor. Check out the fan art shared by Meghana below.

Meghana Raj's Instagram story where she shared fan art of Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi Sarja's death

Kannada film actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 aged 39. The actor’s sudden demise had shocked the film industry as well as his fans. Numerous fans had turned up at his house to pay their respects and tribute to the late actor. The funeral was held at his brother Dhruva’s farmhouse in the Kanakpura road, Bengaluru in the presence of family and friends.

Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja marriage

Chiranjeevi Sarja was married to actor Meghana Raj. The couple got engaged in October 2017 and tied the knot in 2018. Meghana Raj is currently pregnant with Chiranjeevi's child. He was in a hospital in Bengaluru at the time of death and died due to a cardiac arrest. As per reports, he suffered from breathing issues earlier in the day, after which he had been taken to the Sagar Hospital in Jayanagar.

Prayer Service for Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj had recently held a prayer service for her late husband. The prayer meeting was held on July 7 and all the family members, as well as closed friends, were spotted at the meeting. Meghana Raj shared an Instagram post of family members attending the prayer meeting with Chiranjeevi Sarja's picture in the back. Check out the post below.

Chiranjeevi Sarja's career

Chiranjeevi Sarja was seen in movies like Varadhanayaka (2013), Whistle (2013), Aatagara (2015) and many more. He was last seen in the film Shivarjuna. The film gained a good response from critics and audience but due to coronavirus lockdown, it could not have a long theatrical run. Reportedly, Chiranjeevi was also roped in for four films at different stages of production. Currently, the makers of Rajamarthanda, one of his upcoming films, are working on its post-production.

