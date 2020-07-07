Meghana Raj Holds A Prayer Meet For Her Late Hubby Chiranjeevi Sarja; See Pics

Meghana Raj, the spouse of the deceased Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, recently held a prayer meeting for her late husband. The meeting was held on July 7 and all family members were invited to the meeting. The prayer meeting was held exactly after a month of his demise.

Meghana Raj recently hed a prayer meet for the late actor at their home. She shared pictures of the prayer meeting on Instagram. She uploaded many photos on her Instagram stories as well. Take a look.

Check out the post:

Meghana explained in the caption that the meet was in celebration of the late actor. She also wrote how he wouldn't have liked anyone mourning his death. Here's her caption: My Dearest Chiru .... Chiru is a CELEBRATION... has always been, is and will always be... I know u wouldn’t have liked it any other way! Chiru,the reason i smile... what he has given me is most precious... MY FAMILY.. the JUST US... together we will always be for all eternity baby ma and each day will be just the way u like it! Filled with Love, laughter, pranks, honesty and most importantly Togetherness WE LOVE YOU BABY MA!

She also uploaded many pictures on her story. Fans found the celebration of the actor's legacy quite special. Check out all the snaps that Meghana uploaded:

About actor Chiranjeevi Sarja

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away a month back after suffering a heart attack. Many reports had come out on June 6 stating that the actor wasn't feeling well and was experiencing chest pains. Chiranjeevi passed away the following day at the age of 39. The popular actor was seen in movies like Varadhanayaka (2013), Whistle (2013), Aatagara (2015) and many more. He made his debut with Vayuputra in the year 2009. He got engaged to actor Meghana Raj in October 2017 and they got married in 2018 in Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies.

