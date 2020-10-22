Chiranjeevi Sends Out Best Prayers And 'get Well Soon' Wishes To Dr Rajasekhar; See Tweet

South Indian actor Chiranjeevi Konidela recently took to Twitter to wish Dr Rajasekhar a speedy recovery, after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He replied to a health update put up by Dr Rajasekhar’s daughter, Shivathmika Rajashekar and sent out prayers and ‘get well soon’ wishes to the actor and his family. Fans have also flooded the comments section with uplifting messages for the Rajashekar family.

Chiranjeevi Konidela’s ‘get well soon’ message for Dr Rajasekhar's health

Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela recently took to Twitter to wish his dear friend, South actor Dr Rajasekhar, a quick recovery. In the tweet, Chiranjeevi has sent his best wishes through Shivathmika Rajashekar, who has been updating people through her social media. He has asked the young lady to stay strong, while also reassuring that all their best wishes and prayers reside with Dr Rajasekhar. Have a look at the message on Chiranjeevi Konidela’s Twitter here.

In the comments section of the post, fans have mentioned that they have been constantly praying for Dr Rajasekhar’s heath. They have also put up sweet messages and emoticons wishing him wholeheartedly. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

In a recent health update, Shivathmika Rajashekar has mentioned that Dr Rajasekhar’s health has been concerning since the last few days. She called his fight with COVID difficult while reassuring fans that he has been fighting hard against the infection. She has further added that the prayers and well wishes from fans help them move forward while also protecting them from adversities. She has requested everyone to pray for her Nanna’s speedy recovery as they eagerly need it in the current situation. Shivathmika Rajashekar has ended on the note that she believes with adequate love and prayers, Dr Rajasekhar will come out stronger. Have a look at the update on Shivathmika Rajashekar’s Twitter here.

In the next few hours, Shivathmika Rajashekar posted another update informing fans that her father is not in a critical state but is in need of prayers and positive energy. She has asked people to not spread fake news regarding Dr Rajasekhar’s health as he has been stable and has been getting better with time. Have a look at the ‘thank you’ note on her Twitter here.

