Samantha Akkineni’s Highest-rated Telugu Movies On IMDb That Fans Will Love To Watch  

Samantha Akkineni is one of the finest actors in the South Indian movie industry. The actor has often been acknowledged with many awards, including four Filmfare Awards. Samantha Akkineni made her acting debut with Gautham Menon's critically acclaimed Telugu romance film, Ye Maaya Chesave (2010). Having been in the industry for over a decade, the actor has created a huge fan-base for herself. Here are Samantha Akkineni’s highest-rated Telugu movies on IMDb, that fans would love to watch.

Samantha Akkineni’s highest-rated Telugu movies

Mahanati (2018)

Mahanati is a Telugu language biographical drama, written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The movie cast Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Bhanupriya, Naga Chaitanya, and Mohan Babu as the lead characters.

The plot of the film is based on the life-story of the Indian actor Savitri depicting her turbulent rise to prominence, marriage with Gemini Ganesan, and subsequent fall from grace, which is viewed from the perspective of a journalist and a photographer. It received huge critical acclamation and was a complete success at the box-office.

The movie has won many awards and was showcased in the Indian Panorama Mainstream section at the 49th International Film Festival of India, and was also screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival. The movie has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb.

Rangasthalam (2018)

Rangasthalam is a Telugu language period action drama, written and directed by Sukumar. The movie cast Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan, Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Naresh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around two brothers, who oppose the village's local government and the corrupt co-operative society led by its president Phanindra Bhupathi. It received huge critical acclamation and was a complete success at the box-office. The movie has a rating of 8.4 on IMDb.

Eega (2012)

Eega is an Indian fantasy action drama, written and directed by S S Rajamouli. The movie cast Kichcha Sudeep, Samantha Akkineni, and Nani as the lead characters. The movie was one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies of the year. It won two National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and Best Special Effects, five South Filmfare Awards, and three South Indian International Movie Awards. The movie was screened at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival, the Shanghai International Film Festival, and the Madrid International Film Festival. The movie has a rating of 7.7 on IMDb.

