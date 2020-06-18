Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Directed By Sukumar To Be Filmed In AP & Telangana, Not Kerala

Director Sukumar will reportedly complete the next schedule of his movie Pushpa in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana now. He is shifting his shoot locations from Kerala to Andhra amidst the rising toll of Coronavirus positive cases in the country. Allu Arjun was slated to join for the rest of his shoot schedule in Kerala this year by March 2020, but the filing was halted.

Since Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have partially eased the lockdown rules for the entertainment industry, it would be much easier for director Sukumar to complete the next schedule of shooting in AP and Telangana itself. Hence Sukumar along with other Tollywood filmmakers are now gearing up to resume shoots for their movies.

According to the rumours, director Sukumar is shifting the location to Maredpalli forests in Rampachodavaram. Reportedly the makers are awaiting police permission to resume shoot in the forests of AP and Telangana. People are expecting that Sukumar might be using the same filming plans as he did for Rangasthalam, where most of his shoot locations were outside the urban areas.

ALSO READ| Allu Arjun's Film 'Pushpa' To Be A 100% 'Make In India' Project; Read Details Here

All about Allu Arjun's upcoming movie Pushpa

Allu Arjun is prepping up for his upcoming Telugu film Pushpa, which marks his third collaboration with filmmaker Sukumar after Arya and Arya 2. The film will be releasing in five languages, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. Allu Arjun's Pushpa is a forest-based thriller film that will reportedly be based on red sandalwood smuggling.

ALSO READ| Makers Of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Will Be Spending Rs 6 Crores On A Chase Sequence

Director Sukumar's last film Rangasthalam received a fantastic response from the moviegoers. Allu Arjun's last film Ala Vaikuntapuramloo emerged as one of the biggest hits of his career. The audience is eagerly awaiting the hit director-actor Jodi of Sukumar and Allu Arjun. Pushpa stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead while Kannada actor Dhananjay and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty are also slated to appear in the film as well.

Allu Arjun will reportedly play the role of a smuggler, while Vijay Sethupathi was reported to play the role of the forest officer in the film. However, recent reports state that Vijay Sethupathi has walked out of the film due to the controversial theme of the film. Following his exit, the makers have reportedly approached Bobby Simha from Disco Raja to play the role.

ALSO READ| Allu Arjun Starrer 'Pushpa' To Have Bobby Simha As Antagonist?

ALSO READ| Allu Arjun's Film 'Pushpa' To Feature Nivetha Thomas In The Lead Role?

Promo Image courtesy: Allu Arjun Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.