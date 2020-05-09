Makers Of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Will Be Spending Rs 6 Crores On A Chase Sequence

Allu Arjun is prepping up for his upcoming Telugu film Pushpa. The makers of the film are reportedly spending a whopping ₹6 crores on a six-minute chase sequence. Allu Arjun's Pushpa marks his third collaboration with filmmaker Sukumar. According to media reports, the makers of the film are looking forward to spending ₹6 crores on a chase-cum action sequence. The sequence will be choreographed by National Award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein along with some international stuntmen.

Also Read: Allu Arjun's Daughter Lip Syncs His Famous Song 'Butta Bomma', Watch Adorable Video

Also Read: Watch: Allu Arjun Serenades Wife With His Super Hit Song From 'Arya 2'

The first look poster of Allu Arjun's Pushpa was unveiled last month on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday. The poster of the film features Allu Arjun in an intense and fierce look. The makers of Pushpa have not yet revealed the entire cast and crew of the film. However, reportedly, Rashmika Mandanna will be playing the role of the leading lady in the film.

Here is a look at the poster of Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Director Sukumar's last film Rangasthalam received a fantastic response from the moviegoers. Reportedly, Sukumar is busy with the pre-production work of the Allu Arjun starrer film. This project is reportedly a forest-based thriller film. Allu Arjun's Pushpa marks his initial pan-India project. The film will be releasing in five languages. If reports are to be believed, Allu Arjun's Pushpa will be based on red sandalwood smuggling.

Allu Arjun's last film Ala Vaikuntapuramloo emerged as one of the biggest hits of his career. Allu Arjun is all set to comment shooting for the film Pushpa once the lockdown is lifted. In an interview with a media publication, Allu Arjun revealed that his project with Sukumar is going to be one of the toughest projects of his career. Allu Arjun and Sukumar have previously collaborated for films like Arya and Arya 2.

According to media reports, Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India failed to impress the audience. In the film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, Allu Arjun was essaying the role of a military man. Post the debacle of the film, Allu Arjun reportedly took a break to analyze what went wrong with the film. For about two years, Allu Arju did not sign any films. But the actor made a comeback with his power-packed film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo which the audience highly appreciated.

Also Read: David Warner Thrilled To Receive Response By Allu Arjun For Dancing On Famous Telugu Song

Also Read: Allu Arjun Starrer 'Pushpa' To Have Bobby Simha As Antagonist?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.