Allu Arjun Announces About Allu Studios To 'honour' Ramalingaiah On Birth Anniversary

On the 99th birth anniversary of Allu Ramalingaiah, who was one of the biggest comic actors in the Telugu film industry, actor Allu Arjun and family celebrated the occasion in a special way. While paying tribute to the late actor, Allu Arjun inaugurated Allu Studios, a large scale film shooting studio to mark the occasion. Arjun took to his social media handle to announce about the same along with a few photos from the inauguration ceremony.

Allu Arjun inaugrates construction work of Allu Studios

To caption the photos, Bunny wrote, "We celebrate the legacy of our grandfather and dedicate this ALLU Studios to him. With all your blessings and good wishes, we commence the works of ALLU Studios." Via another tweet, he gave a sneak peek into the ceremony. The photos also featured Allu Arjun's brothers Sirish and Bobby. Scroll down to take a look.

1st of October marks the 99th birth anniversary of our beloved Dr Sri Allu Ramalingaiah. To commemorate the occasion and honour his memory, the Allu family will inaugurate the construction work of ALLU Studios. pic.twitter.com/Cow263VqQr — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 1, 2020

On the other side, in a statement, the Allu brother wrote, "1st of October marks the 99th birth anniversary of our beloved Dr Sri Allu Ramalingaiah. To commemorate the occasion and honour his memory, the Allu family will inaugurate the construction work of ALLU Studios. Our entire family has loved cinema and it makes us very happy to celebrate the legacy of our grandfather. We proudly dedicate Allu Studios to his loving memory."

Allu Arjun's grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah

Talking about the grandfather of Allu Arjun, the late actor has worked in more than 1000 films in Tollywood. Interestingly, back in 1990, he also bagged Padma Shri for his contribution towards the arts and Telugu entertainment industry by the Government of India. His performances in the films such as Mayabazar, Missamma, Muthyala Muggu, and Sankarabharanam, among others, left a lasting impression on the audience.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in the film Pushpa opposite Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The upcomer is reportedly developed in a natural landscape, with aesthetic scenes from Seshachalam Hills. In the flick, Allu will be seen portraying the character of a smuggler. The ensemble star cast of the film will also see Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore and Anish Kuruvilla in pivotal roles.

