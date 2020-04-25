Allu Arjun’s Unseen Pic With Brother Allu Sirish In Their 20s Is Unmissable; See Here

Tollywood sensation Allu Arjun shares a close bond with his brother and Telugu actor Allu Sirish. The two never fail to celebrate each others' achievements and also share some lovely pictures of each other on their social media. Recently Allu Sirish went down the memory lane and shared a lovely throwback picture with his brother Allu Arjun on his social media.

Also Read: Allu Arjun Not A Part Of Chiranjeevi Starrer Telugu Remake Of Malayalam Film 'Lucifer'

Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish can be seen posing with their mother in this unseen pic

The highlight of the picture was that Allu Sirish and Allu Arjun were in their 20s when this picture was taken. In one of the pictures, Allu Sirish and Allu Arjun can be seen posing with their mother, Nirmala Allu. In another unseen pic, both Allu Shirish and Allu Arjun are all smiles as they can be seen posing together.

Allu Arjun makes way for a delightful sight as he strikes a pose with his mother and brother in this unseen pic. Check out the unseen picture.

Also Read: How Is Allu Arjun Related To Chiranjeevi? Read To Know About Allu-Konidala Family Tree

Allu Arjun gained massive success through his latest film Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo

Allu Arjun's lovely unseen pic with his family also sent his fans into a frenzy who could not stop flooding in with appreciation on the post.

On the work front, Allu Arjun has been basking in the success of his latest film Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo wherein he starred alongside Pooja Hegde. The movie was reportedly a blockbuster hit as well as a box office sensation. The film also garnered Rs 200 crores at the box office reportedly.

Also Read: Superstar Chiranjeevi Breaks Silence On Mahesh Babu's Cameo In 'Acharya'

The actor was rumoured to be starring in the Telugu remake of the movie Lucifer. However, it has been confirmed that the Pushpa actor will not be a part of the movie. The confirmation came after Allu Arjun’s publicist rubbished the rumours through a tweet.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.