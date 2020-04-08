Superstar Chiranjeevi Breaks Silence On Mahesh Babu's Cameo In 'Acharya'

South Indian megastar Chiranjeevi is making the most of his quarantine time by managing the Coronavirus Crisis Charity Foundation, which aims to aid the daily wage workers in the Telugu film industry. Due to the pandemic crisis, he stalled the filming of his upcoming flick titled Acharya. In March, there were rumours of Mahesh Babu being offered a cameo role in the flick. Chiranjeevi broke silence on the issue.

Chiranjeevi unaware of how Mahesh Babu's name came up

There were rumours that superstar Mahesh Babu was approached for a cameo role in Chiranjeevi's Acharya. However, Chiranjeevi, in a recent interview, broke silence on the issue and dismissed all the rumours. He revealed that Sarileru Neekevvaru was not even considered to essay any role in the very first place.

Chiranjeevi, while talking to a Telugu daily, said he is unaware of how Mahesh Babu's name came up. Although he loves and respects him and considers him as a son, he was never approached for any role in Acharya. He further expressed his desire to work with Mahesh Babu.

When the project was under the pre-production stage, it was reported that Koratala Siva, the director, wanted to cast Ram Charan. Since the actor was busy with RRR, it was reported that Mahesh Babu was approached. Chiranjeevi also said that Siva wanted to cast Charan but since he was busy with RRR, the dates were to be adjusted.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the superhit Sye Raa Narashima Reddy and will now be seen in Acharya. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. He shared the screen space with Rashmika Mandana in the movie.

