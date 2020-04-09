How Is Allu Arjun Related To Chiranjeevi? Read To Know About Allu-Konidala Family Tree

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor Allu Arjun celebrated his 37th birthday yesterday, that is April 8, 2020. Several actors including Ram Charan wished him on his birthday by sharing posts of him from his childhood. But among all the wishes and greetings, one wish from a celeb grabbed the attention of the audience and made headlines and that is none other than megastar, Chiranjeevi. Even more, fans started wondering about Allu Arjun's relation with Chiranjeevi. Read on to know more about their family connection:

Chiranjeevi is Allu Arjun's Uncle

Allu Arjun shares a very interesting relationship with Chiranjeevi. Cheeranjeevi (Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad) is married to Surekha Konidala, who is Allu Arjun's aunt. The Allu-Konidala (Allu- Chiranjeevi) clans are among the most celebrated clans in the South film industry. Read on to know more about Allu Arjun's family:

ALSO READ | Superstar Chiranjeevi Breaks Silence On Mahesh Babu's Cameo In 'Acharya'

Allu Arjun's family

Born in 1922, Dr. Allu Rama Lingaiah had four children: Allu Aravind, Surekha Konidala, Vasantha Lakshmi, and Nava Bharathi. While other siblings chose to stay out of the spotlight, Allu Aravind rose to prominence as a film producer and distributor. He was even a part of the blockbuster Aamir Khan starter Ghajini.

In 1980, Allu Aravind's sister Surekha Konidela married Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad. For those who are unable to recognise the name, it is Telugu cinema's megastar Chiranjeevi. Surekha Konidela is the link between the two families, which is the Allus family and the Chiranjeevi family. Surekha Konidela and Chiranjeevi have three children - Ram Charan, Srija and Susmitha.

ALSO READ | 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist Right Now

Allu Aravind and wife Nirmala have three children. The kids are Allu Venkatesh, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish. Allu Venkatesh and Allu Arjun made their Tollywood debut with Vijetha. On the professional front, Allu Arjun will be sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in Sukumar's Pushpa.

ALSO READ | Ram Charan Feeds Allu Arjun With Fond Memories Of Their Childhood On His Birthday; See Pic

ALSO READ | Allu Arjun Loves His Family And His Instagram Is Proof; See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.