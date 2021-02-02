Filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally's Next Film To Star Allu Arjun Or Mahesh Babu: Report

Director Vamshi Paidipally quit his job as a software to work as an assistant director in the movie Eeswar which released in 2002. He went on to work as an AD in movies including Varsham, Mass and Bhadra. He also delivered a superhit movie Maharshi with superstar Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde.

Vamshi Paidipally Next Movie

Post the release of his hit film Maharshi, Vamshi Paidipally planned on directing another action film with Mahesh Babu. The movie tentatively titled State Rowdy made a lot of headlines last year. However, according to Telugu 360, Mahesh Babu did not like the script and went to film his next project Parasuram.

Vamshi Paidipally Juggling Between Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun

After Mahesh Babu rejected the script, Vamshi Paidipally approached Ram Charan for the role but that didn't work out either. Post which Vamshi was in talks with another South superstar Allu Arjun for the role. Allu Arjun had played a small role in Vamshi’s movie Yevadu. However, Mahesh Babu reconsidered his decision and asked Vamshi to make certain changes to the script.

A source close to Vamshi told Hans India that Vamshi is seriously considering teaming up with Allu Arjun for this project. Allu Arjun is currently busy with his next film Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. The script of Vamshi’s film is ready and the director is waiting for Allu Arjun to wrap up the shoot of Pushpa. But, director Koratala Siva has confirmed that Allu Arjun will be a part of his next venture.

If Allu Arjun refuses to do the movie due to unavailability of dates, then Vamshi plans to go back with his first choice i.e Mahesh Babu. Right now the director is in a dilemma with deciding who his lead is ultimately going to be.

Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun

Mahesh Babu's new movie Major is set to release on July 2, 2021. The shared the announcement with his fans recently on Instagram. The movie is based on the real-life story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan of the 26/11 attacks and stars Adivi Sesh in the lead. He also shared a teaser poster of his other movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata on Instagram which will release in 2022.

Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa is set for a theatrical release on August 13, 2021. The shared the poster on his official Instagram page. He was last seen in the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which released in 2020. A rap song based on the journey of Allu Arjun in Telugu cinema was composed by S. Thaman and performed by Rida and Harika Narayan with lyrics by Rida and The Hyderabad Nawabs. The video titled Allu Arjun Rap Song was released through Aditya label in 2020.

