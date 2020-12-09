Niharika Konidela's Marriage Ceremony: Chiranjeevi And Allu Arjun Shake A Leg; Watch Clip

Actor Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagedda have begun their wedding celebrations in Udaipur, Rajasthan from December 7, 2020. Celebs such as Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and many more were all part of the celebrations and pictures have already started flooding the internet and fans cannot stop gushing over it. In the recent posts, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun have set the dance floor on fire.

Taking to Twitter, a fan page recently shared an exciting video of Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun shaking a leg at Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagedda’s sangeet. In the video, the two Tollywood stars grooved to Chiranjeevi's iconic song titled Bangaru Kondi Petta among their family and friends.

Allu Arjun seemed quite shy to dance in front of the crowd, however, after a lot of cheering the actor went on to show off a few steps. Chiranjeevi also went on to perform a few steps and the crowd could not stop cheering him. The song Bangaru Kodi Petta was sung by KS Chithra and late SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Along with the video, the fan page also penned a sweet caption. It read as “#Alluarjun & #Chiranjeevi dance to Bangaru Kodi Petta & steal the show at the #NisChay Mehendi.... Mama alludu bonding 👌👌👌👌 Idari combination lo oka movie vaste aa kickey veru Aapa”. Take a look at the post below.

#Alluarjun & #Chiranjeevi dance to Bangaru Kodi Petta & steal the show at the #NisChay mehendi....



Mama alludu bonding 👌👌👌👌



Idari combination lo oka movie vaste aa kickey veru Aapa 💖💖@alluarjun @KChiruTweets#Pushpa pic.twitter.com/khqkaA5Qkd — ★✌ 𝐚ĹĻ𝐔 βн𝔸ⓘ ★✌ (@BunnySai2125) December 9, 2020

More about the ceremony

Ram Charan took his Instagram to post pictures of his beloved sister's sangeet celebrations. The actor has posted four photos, the first of which was of him and of Varun Tej and the couple, in the second one can see Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and the couple. The third photo showed Ram Charan and the bride grooving on the stage, while the fourth photo was of him and his wife, Niharika and Chaitanya.

The duo’s Mehendi ceremony took place yesterday at Udaivilas Palace. Chaitanya is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao. Fans can’t stop gushing over the pictures shared on the respective social media handle. Check out pictures from the ceremony.

