Alludu Adhurs' 'Hola Chica' Music Video Is Out Now; Check Out

The music video for the song Hola Chica from the movie Alludu Adhurs made it to YouTube, yesterday on January 2,2021 on the official channel of Aditya Music. The song features actors Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Nabha Natesh who are also playing the lead roles in the movie, while the song has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Read further ahead to know more about the song and the film.

Also Read: Sonu Sood Roped In For 'Kisaan'; To Be Directed By Raaj Shaandilyaa

Music video of Hola Chica from Alludu Adhurs is out now

The music video of song Hola Chica from movie Alludu Adhurs featuring Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Nabha Natesh has been released yesterday on January 4, 2021. The song was released on YouTube from the Aditya Music channel, it has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and it has been voiced by Jaspreet Jasz. The song’s lyrics are penned by Sreemani.

It is a peppy track which gets you grooving right away, and the video also keeps you hooked on to the screen with its intriguing visuals. The song has some quirky lyrics and is initially set in a cowboy and ranch setting with both Srinivas and Natesh dressed up as a cowboy and cowgirl respectively. The later part of the song is a compilation of BTS from the music video itself and involves clips from the sets.

Also Read: Sonu Sood Won't Do 'villain Roles', Says 'I'm Being Offered Many Good Roles'

More about Alludu Adhurs

Alludu Adhurs is a Santosh Srinivas-written romantic comedy film, which is also directed by him. The project will be bankrolled by Gorrela Subrahmanyam and has Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nabha Natesh, Anu Emmanuel, Sonu Sood as well Prakash Raj playing pivotal roles. It is slated to release on January 15, 2021, when the country celebrates the Sankranthi festival. The film first began filming in January 2020 and announce its release on April 30, 2020, with a promotional poster in March 2020. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown in India, the filming was at a halt. The shooting was then resumed in September 2020 and then the makers announced its January release in December 2020.

Also Read: Why Did Chiranjeevi Refuse To Hit Sonu Sood On Screen? 'Simmba' Actor Reveals

Also Read: Sonu Sood Gets Visitors On Sets Of 'Alludu Adhurs' In Hyderabad To Seek Help; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.