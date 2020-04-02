Amala Paul Pens An Emotional Post On Depression, Healing, And Miraculous Mothers

Amala Paul recently spoke to her fans through a social media post, about how consuming it can be to lose a parent. She spoke about how she and her mother almost lost to depression but were fierce enough to make their way out of it through love and healing. She also shed some light upon how people forget to love themselves amidst all the events in their life and this must be rectified.

Amala Paul’s post spreading positivity

Amala Paul recently shared a bunch of pictures with her mother Annice Paul while she spoke about how healing herself has been. Amala Paul wrote about losing her father, Paul Varghese, earlier this year and mentioned a few things that she has learnt from the massive loss. She pointed out that losing a parent is a feeling that cannot be described and its implications are major. She mentioned how losing her father had given her a new dimension in life. The note spoke about how every move that people make is highly observed and dictated in the current world. She further added how, from a very young age, people shut themselves because of traumatic experiences. Amala Paul also shed light on how people shut their inner child and do not allow themselves to heal.

Also Read Amala Paul & Bhavinder Singh Tied The Knot In A Small Ceremony; Here's Their Net Worth

Also read Amala Paul & Bhavinder Singh's Relationship In Trouble? Actor's Cryptic Post Suggests

Amala Paul shared her thoughts on how important it is to love oneself instead of searching for their other half in people, career, or momentary happiness. She was of the opinion that everyone must accept and love themselves as they are. The note highlighted how important it is to make mothers realise their self-worth as they tend to lose themselves with time. Towards the end of the caption, she revealed how love and healing were instrumental in helping her and her mother to get out of a dark phase. She ended the note by thanking her brother who has been a source of relief in such hard times and has also sent her love through to all the people who have broken hearts. Have a look at the post put up on Amala Paul’s Instagram here.

Read Amala Paul Reveals Why She Rejected Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'; Read Here

Also read Amala Paul Ties The Knot With Boyfriend Bhavinder Singh In A Secret Ceremony, Pics Here

Image Courtesy: Amala Paul Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.