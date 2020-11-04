Amala Paul Files Defamation Case Against Rumoured Ex-boyfriend Bhavninder In Madras HC

Actor Amala Paul has moved to Madras HC seeking permission to file a defamation case against her rumoured ex-boyfriend Bhavninder Singh for spreading fake marriage rumours by circulating misleading pictures. According to The News Minute's report, on Tuesday, November 03, Madras HC Justice Satish Kumar permitted Amala to file a defamation case. In the plea submitted to Madras HC, Amala Paul claimed that Bhavninder misused professional photos to spread fake marriage rumours.

Amala Paul files defamation charges against rumoured ex-boyfriend

A few months ago, Mumbai-based music composer Bhavninder Singh shared a few pictures with Amala Paul in wedding attire. The photos went viral in no time with media and fans speculating that Amala Paul married Bhavninder Singh in a private ceremony. Neither Amala nor Bhavninder cleared the air surrounding their marriage. But, months after the rumours, Amala Paul has now filed a defamation case against Bhavninder for misusing professional photos for spreading fake marriage rumours.

According to The News Minute's report, Amala Paul and Bhavninder Singh got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony in 2018. Interestingly, Amala Paul, during the promotions of her film Aadai, confirmed that she is in a serious relationship with a mystery man. Although Amala Paul never confirmed her relationship with Bhavninder, pictures of the couple gave way to rumours.

What's next for Amala Paul on the work front?

Meanwhile, Amala Paul has an array of films at different stages of production. She will be next seen in K R Vinoth's long-stalled movie Adho Andha Paravai Pola. The film, starring Amala Paul and Ashish Vidyarthi in the lead, is an action-thriller. The movie is currently in the post-production stage and is expected to hit the marquee soon. Besides the upcoming film, Amala Paul has Blessy's Aadujeevitham and a Telugu anthology titled Victim in the pipeline. She is also expected to commence work on her digital debut soon.

