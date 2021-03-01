Amala Paul On What Helped Her Portray Meera, Reveals Unsolicited Advice Received Over Time

Netflix-based anthology Pitta Kathalu showcased a varied bunch of stories including one segment titled Meera. The segment featured actor Amala Paul in the lead, playing the character of a woman who had been a survivor of domestic abuse. In a recent interview with Cinema Express, the actor revealed that a few unhappy relationships from her own past inspired her performance.

The story revolves around a modern woman who has conservative thoughts in terms of marriage. The narrative sheds light on several instances of abuse she has to undergo by her husband and how she endures it until she reaches her breaking point. She then decides to put an end to her suffering by seeking justice on her own terms.

Speaking extensively about the character and herself, Amala Paul said that the character of Meera is a reflection of the real world where the support system for such women is almost non-existent. She proceeded to give an example from her own life and said that when she was going through her separation phase, she didn't remember anyone coming to her support. On the contrary, the actor added, she got the opposite of support with people instilling fear in her. Amala Paul said that people would often tell her that she is only a girl and despite being a successful actor she was pushed into being scared of not having a man by her side. Amala Paul mentioned in her statement that she was quite clearly told that she should be frightened of not having a man by her side, with people telling her that her career would get derailed.

The actor revealed more harsh facts by mentioning that people would even tell her that society would scorn her for her actions. She then said that during the whole process, nobody tried to express concern for her happiness or seemed to bother about her mental well-being. Thus the actor expressed how all of these emotions helped her performance in the Meera. According to the same news portal, Amala Paul has always been a subject of unfair or rather harsh judgement due to the choices she has made due to certain views she possesses.

