Were Sai Pallavi And Amala Paul's Ex-husband AL Vijay Planning To Get Married?

Sai Pallavi was once rumoured to be dating actor Amala Paul’s ex-husband Vijay. Many reports suggested that Vijay and Sai Pallav’s friendship had grown over the period and have begun dating. But Tamil film director Vijay rubbished all these rumours and said that he and Sai Pallavi are just friends.

Was Sai Pallavi going to marry Amala Paul’s ex Vijay?

Sai Pallavi is one of the prominent actors in the South Indian film industry. Back in 2019, many media portal reports suggested that Sai Pallavi was dating Deiva Thirumagal director A.L. Vijay. Vijay directed Pallavi in the 2018 film Karu. The reports also suggested that the two were planning to tie the knot.

According to Asianet news’ report, Vijay said in an interview that the rumours about him and Sai Pallavi are false. While addressing these rumours in 2019, he added that she is just a nice friend to him. The Eesan actor continued and said he has no plans of getting married and wants to focus on his film career.

Before marrying his second wife Aishwarya, Vijay was married to actor Amala Paul. Amala and Vijay were married from 2014 to 2017. The couple’s divorce shocked many. A.L. Vijay and R. Aishwarya got married on July 2019. On May 30, 2020, Vijay and Aishwarya welcomed their first child together. Vijay’s brother and actor Udhayaa confirmed the same in a tweet. Take a look at the Udhayaa’s tweet here.

Yes..IAM A PERIYAPPA now..Brother Director VIJAY And AISHWARYA VIJAY blessed with baby boy at 11.25am ...Happppyyyyyyyy....Soooo happpy....@onlynikil — Udhaya (@ACTOR_UDHAYAA) May 30, 2020

A.L. Vijay is currently busy directing Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi. The film is a two-part biopic on late actor and former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi was expected to release on June 26, 2020. But the film’s release got postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now the film’s new release date is yet to be revealed.

Premam actor Sai Pallavi will be next seen opposite Naga Chaitanya in the film Love Story. This Telugu romantic drama is set to release April 16, 2021. Love Story has been directed by Sekhar Kammula. An upbeat track Saranga Dariya has already been released from the film on February 28, 2021. In the song Sai Pallavi can be seen dancing at a pre-wedding ceremony and seems to be an introductory song for Pallavi’s character in the film.

