Amala Paul Is 'reeling' From The Love Received For Her Character Meera In 'Piia Kathalu'

Netflix's first Telugu anthology, Pitta Kathalu premiered on February 19. The movie is divided into four segments directed by Tharun Bhascker, Nag Ashwin, Nandini Reddy and Sankalp Reddy. Telugu actress Amala Paul plays the role of Meera in the segment Meera directed by Nandini Reddy. The actress has been receiving a lot of praise for her performance as Meera and she took to Instagram to thank her fans for the same.

Amala Paul thanks fans for their love for Meera

Amala Paul in Pitta Kathalu plays the role of Meera a novelist. Her controlling husband on reading an excerpt from her writings gets suspicious of her and accuses her of infidelity. Amala's performance as a woman who faces challenges while navigating through the complications of her relationship was widely appreciated by the audience. The actress took to Instagram to thank her fans for the love they have showered upon her as Meera.

She posted two pictures of Meera on her Instagram page and wrote, "Still reeling in from all the love you guys have showered upon #Meera. Thank you @netflix_in for the great opportunity and supporting freedom of creation and expression. If you haven't watched #PittaKathalu already, you should do it right away." Take a look at Amala Paul's Instagram post below:

Amala's fans were quick to respond to the actress's post commenting on how beautiful she looked in the movie and how they loved her role as Meera in the movie. Check out some of Amala's fan comments below:

Pitta Kathalu plot

Pitta Kathalu plot is about four different women and their four different journeys of love and betrayal. The main aim of the four women is to dismantle the patriarchy. The movie is divided into 4 short film segments.

The short films are titled 'Xlife', 'Ramula', 'Meera' and 'Pinky'. Along with Amala Paul, the anthology also stars Saanve Megghana, Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Shruti Haasan in lead roles. All the stories in Pitta Kathalu are women-led and are shot in the beautiful landscapes of the country. Watch the trailer here:

Amala Paul's filmography

On the work front, Amala Paul will be seen in Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Aadujeevitham Sainu, Parannu Parannu Parannu and Cadaver. Before Pitta Kathalu, Amala was seen in the Tamil romantic film Kutty Story which released on February 12, 2021.

