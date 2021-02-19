'Pitta Kathalu' Release: Samantha Akkineni Showers Praises On Director Nandini Reddy

Telugu anthology drama film Pitta Kathalu was released on February 19, 2021, and it is already earning heaps of praise. Southern beauty Samantha Akkineni also could not stop gushing about the film, especially the part directed by BV Nandini Reddy. She took to Instagram to share a short clip of Reddy's movie and has showered praise on Amala Paul and Jagapathi Babu's performances.

Samantha about Pitta Kathalu release

In the video shared by Samantha, Amala and Jagapathi's character are seen performing some intimate scenes but soon enough things turn violent. Jagapathi's character starts throwing things at Amala and also starts suspecting her of cheating on him. In the caption of the post, she has appreciated Nandini Reddy's vision as a director. She wrote, "So proud of you @nandureddyy... I know you were super scared to take the plunge .. to do something so far beyond your comfort zone.. but I am so so glad that you did .. you nailed this one... who would have thunk it ..lust, rage and betrayal could be your new thing". Appreciating the lead stars' performance she said, "Fab performances @amalapaul and @iamjaggubhai".

Nandini Reddy also commented on the post by thanking Samantha for the appreciation. She wrote, "Was super nervous what u would say...... now breathing, thank you amma". Samantha's fans have also commented on the post using fire and heart-eye emojis. See their reactions below:

Pitta Kathalu cast

Pitta Kathalu cast includes Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Eesha Rebba, Jagapati Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Ashima Narwal, Saanve Megghana, Sanjith Hegde, and Shruti Haasan, amongst others. The movie is divided into four segments. Four notable directors, namely Nag Ashwin, BV Nandini Reddy, Tharun Bhascker, and Sankalp Reddy have directed each segment.

Samantha Akkineni's filmography

She made her acting debut with the 2010 movie Ye Maaya Chesave. Samantha also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South for her performance in the film. She then went on to star in Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Eega, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, and Attarintiki Daredi. She was last seen in Jaanu which is a 2020 romantic drama film. She will next be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal which is a Vignesh Shivan directorial. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles along with Samantha. The film is slated to release this year.

