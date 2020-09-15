'Fahadh Faasil Has Done It Again': Amala Paul After Watching His Recent Film 'C U Soon'

Actor Amala Paul on Sunday, September 14, watched the recently released Malayalam movie C U Soon. The actor, soon after finishing the movie took to her social media to heap praises at the cast and crew of the Malayalam film. "Basked in brilliance last evening! #CUSoonOnPrime is a unique narrative, it will keep you gripped throughout," (sic) wrote Amala Paul.

She further appreciated her Oru Indian Pranayakatha (2013) co-star Fahadh Faasil and his performance in C U Soon. Amala Paul wrote, "#FahadFaasil has done it again - are we even surprised with his choice of films at this point?" (sic) Amala Paul also congratulated director Mahesh Narayanan and the other cast members of the film for making her weekend gripping. "My Sunday was a fun day, thanks to #CUSoon," (sic) exclaimed Amala.

Check out Amala Paul's post:

Also Read | Fahadh Faasil Movies You Should Watch If You Liked His Latest Release 'C U Soon'

All details about Fahadh Faasil starrer C U Soon

C U Soon, starring Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran, and Roshan Mathew in the lead, narrates the tale of a client servicing agent who falls in love with a girl he meets on an online dating website. However, when his lover disappears, a series of lies unravel leaving him shocked. C U Soon is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The Fahadh Faasil starrer premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 1 and has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Also Read | Inside Fahadh Faasil's Lavish Kochi Residence; Take A Sneak Peek Here

Also Read | Actor Fahadh Faasil Says He Wants To Become An ‘Uber Driver’ In Spain After He Retires

What's next for Amala Paul on the work front?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amala Paul is gearing up for her digital debut. The untitled project, starring Amala Paul, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Amrita Puri in lead roles, is reported to be based on a yesteryear actor's life. The upcoming series is directed by Pushpinder Bharadwaj and bankrolled by Mahesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films.

Also Read | Do You Know Fahadh Faasil Took A 7-years Break After His Debut Film Sank At Box Office?

Besides the upcoming project, Amala Paul has Adho Andha Paravai Pola up for release and an array of movies at different stages of production. The actor is also reported to make a return to Malayalam films with Blessy's Aadujeevitham. The movie also features Prithviraj in a pivotal role.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.