Fahadh Faasil Movies You Should Watch If You Liked His Latest Release 'C U Soon'

Fahadh Faasil is known for his ability to emote his characters naturally. His latest C U Soon was hit amongst the audiences as it not only had a gripping plot but also showcased some amazing performance by Faasil, Darshan Rajendran and Roshan Matthew. C U Soon was also applauded because it was shot during the COVID lockdown and with very few equipment. If you have seen it and couldn’t move your eyes off the screen too, here is a list of Fahadh Faasil movies that you need to add to your watchlist.

Fahadh Fasil’s top-rated movies

Kumbalangi Nights

Kumbalangi Nights is a Malayalam drama film of 2019. The movie is helmed by Madhu C. Narayanan and co-produced by production companies Fahadh Faasil and Friends as well as Working Class Hero. The film casts Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil, Sreepath Bhasi, Anna Ben and Mathew Thomas. The film’s plot revolves around 4 brothers who live in the small town of Kumbalangi in Kerala. They are a part of a dysfunctional family and share an estranged relationship, and in the due course of the movie, they finally support each other as their relationship evolves. Kumbalangi Nights premiered at Habitat International Film Festival in May 2019 and hit screens in February 2019. It was received extremely well by the audience and critics and went on to be listed as one of the best Malayalam films of the decade.

Bangalore Days

Bangalore Days is a 2014 Malayalam film scripted and helmed by Anjali Menon. It was bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed Entertainments and Weekend Blockbusters. Bangalore days revolved around three cousins who shift to Bangalore and the time they spend there. The romantic dramedy stars Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Isha Talwar and Nithya Menen in pivotal roles. It was released in theatres in May 2019 and was very well received by the audience. It also has a Tamil remake with the name Bangalore Naatkal. Bangalore Days won three Kerala State Film Awards and also secured 2 Filmfare awards.

Take Off

Take Off is a Malayalam drama thriller of the year 2017. The plot revolves around the problems faced by Indian nurses in Tikrit, Iraq. Take Off was Mahesh Narayan's debut as a director and saw Parvathy Thiruvothu, Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Take Off was scripted by Mahesh Narayan and P.V. Shajikumar and was shot in parts of Dubai and Kerala. It hit theatres in March 2017. Parvathy, for her role as Sameera, won the Special Jury Award at the 48th IFFI and the Best Female actor Award. She also received the Kerala State Award and Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

