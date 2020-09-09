Inside Fahadh Faasil's Lavish Kochi Residence; Take A Sneak Peek Here

Recently, popular Mollywood actor Fahad Faasil bagged praises for his performance in Prime Video's latest offering C U Soon. Interestingly, the film was shot during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, when Fahad was residing at his home in his home town Kochi. Meanwhile, apart from the film, the media feed of his Instagram has often given a sneak peek into his luxurious house in Kochi. Here are a few pictures, which give a brief glimpse of the actor's Kochi home.

A peek into Fahadh Faasil's home in Kochi:

Recently, on the occasion of Onam, Fahadh Faasil shared a couple of pictures to extend wishes for his fans and 241k Instagram followers. In three photos, he was seen striking a pose with wife Nazriya. In the first two pictures, the duo was seen sitting on a couch. Meanwhile, in the third picture, he was standing beside a huge window.

In August, the actor celebrated his 38th birthday with his wife and close friends. The pictures gave a glimpse of his living room and balcony attached to it. The chairs of a dining table and a white-clour swing chair are visible in the background.

Fahadh Faasil's net worth

The acclaimed Malayalam actor has a few notable performances in his repertoire such as Chaappa Kurishu, 22 Female Kottayam, Diamond Necklace, and Akam. According to a report of trendcelebsnow, the estimated net worth of Fahadh is said to around Rs. 7 crore-Rs. 36 crore. Apart from his Kochi house, it is reported that he also owns a few properties in Kerala along with his wife Nazriya.

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim

Faasil and Nazim met each other for the first time on the sets of Anjali Menon's 2014 release Bangalore Days. They essayed the lead couple in the film. Later, in January 2014, the couple got engaged and took the marriage vows in August. Post her wedding, after taking a break for four-long-years, Nazim returned to films in 2018 with Anjali Menon’s Koode. The couple was recently seen sharing the screen space in a film, titled Trance, directed by Anwar Rasheed.

