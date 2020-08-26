Do You Know Fahadh Faasil Took A 7-years Break After His Debut Film Sank At Box Office?

Southern superstar Fahadh Faasil, who is known for his appearances in Malayalam films, made his debut with Kaiyethum Doorath in 2002. The romantic drama film was helmed and bankrolled by the actor's father Fazil. However, his debut film sank at the box office and turned out to be a commercial failure. Fahadh Faasil's fans and followers might be aware of his superhit films and projects, but did you know Fahadh Faasil had left India for the US after his debut film bombed at the box office?

At the age of 19, after Fahadh Faasil's movie, Kaiyethum Doorath failed to entertain the audience, the actor took a break and moved to the United States of America. In the US, he completed his studies. After seven years on a hiatus, Fahadh Faasil came back to the industry with the anthology film Kerala Cafe.

Released in 2009, the film also stars Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dileep, Suresh Gopi, Rahman, Jayasurya, Suraj Venjarammood, Navya Nair, Nithya Menon, and others. With the film's success, Fahadh was "back with a bang" in the industry. The actor's well-known films include Chaappa Kurishu, Diamond Necklace, 22 Female Kottayam, Amen, Artist, Annayum Rasoolum, North 24 Kaatham, Bangalore Days, Iyobinte Pusthakam and many others.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Fahadh Faasil's movie C U Soon's trailer was released on Amazon Prime India's Youtube. The film's trailer features Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in a whole new avatar. C U Soon is directed by Kamal Haasan. An interesting trivia of the film is that the film was shot on phone amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. C U Soon will be released on September 1, 2020, on OTT Amazon Prime Video.

The film's trailer showcases a love affair between the protagonists who only talk on social media platforms and the female protagonist doesn't own a sim card. Towards the end, the hero tries to find the girl but she cannot be tracked. The trailer is almost three minutes long and has attracted several positive comments. Take a look.

C U Soon Trailer

