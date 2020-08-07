Amala Paul Presents Her ‘army’ And Reasons Why One Should Not Mess With Her

Several Bollywood celebrities across the country celebrated Rakhsha Bandhan earlier this week. Even South Indian actor Amala Paul celebrated the festival. The actor recently also shared a few pictures from the celebrations. Check them out:

Amala Paul celebrates Raksha Bandhan

South Indian actor took social media a while ago to share what her Raksha Bandhan looked like. In one of the pictures, we can see the actor surrounded by her brothers on all sides as they sit around a table. One can also spot Amala Paul’s brother, Abhijith Paul sitting across her. All the brothers had an adorable rakhi tied to their wrists.

In the second picture that Amala Paul shared, it was an image of all their hands put together showing off their rakhis. Interestingly, even Amala Paul had a rakhi tied to a wrist. While everyone was posing for the picture, we can also spot someone bending down to pick up a sweet instead. Amala Paul even wrote in the caption that her brothers are the reason that 'no one should mess with her'. The caption further read, “Reason #187656 why you shouldn't mess with me. #rakshabandhan #mybrothersstrongest #tribefam #grateful #myarmy”.

Take a look at Amala Paul’s Raksha Bandhan post here:

A few days ago, Amala Paul shared a few pictures with her cousins on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. She also penned a heartfelt note for her army. In the first picture, one can also spot Amala Paul’s brother Abhijith Paul lying down with her in a houseboat. While talking about the connection between them, Paul wrote, “Meet the cousins: This is the FIRST time, I'm posting a picture of my big fat fambam! I DON'T BELIEVE in showcasing only to the world our LOVE and BOND. We're a pretty tight family and I like to keep FAMILY MEMORIES SPECIAL”.

On the work front, Amala Paul was last seen in Rathna Kumar’s Aadai in the lead role last year. Paul will be next seen in Vinoth K. R’s directorial debut Adho Andha Paravai Pola. She will also be a part of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham.

