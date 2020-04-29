Amala Paul Reads Osho; Reflects On The Nature Of Relationship Between Men And Women

Actor Amala Paul is quite active on social media and keep her fans updated on her day to day life. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram and shared opinions from the book she is reading during the lockdown. She took several quotes and wrote an elaborate paragraph about it in her Instagram caption. Take a look at it here.

Amala Paul's views on the latest book she read

Amala Paul took to Instagram and shared a picture of the book Osho the Book of Woman. She talked about a lot of things from the book. In the caption, she wrote: "All the best questions in THE PROPHET are asked by women- about love, about marriage, about children, about pain-authentic, real. Not about God, not about any philosophical system, but about life itself."

Amala Paul continued by saying "Why has the question arisen in a woman and not in a man? Because the woman has suffered slavery, the woman has suffered humiliation, the woman has suffered economic dependence, and, above all, she has suffered a constant state of pregnancy. For centuries she has lived in pain and pain. The growing child in her does not allow her to eat. She is always feeling like throwing up, vomiting.

"When child has grown to nine months, the birth of the child is almost the death of the woman. And when she is not even free of one pregnancy, the husband is ready to make her pregnant again. It seems that the woman's only function is to be a factory to produce crowds. And what is man's function ? He does not participate in her pain. Nine months she suffers, the birth of the child she suffers- and what does the man do?

"As far as the man is concerned, he simply uses the woman as an object to fulfill his lust and sexuality. He is not concerned at all about what the consequence will be for the woman. And still he goes on saying, 'I LOVE YOU'. If he had really loved her, the world would not have been over populated. His word 'love' is absolutely empty. He has treated her almost like cattle. #osho #thebookofwoman #woman #slaverystillexists #ancestralhealing #powerfulwords"

