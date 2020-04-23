Amala Paul's Marriage To Arrest, Times When Controversy Surrounded The South Actor

Amala Paul is one of the most prolific actors from the South Indian film industry who has managed to woo the audience with her performance on the silver screen. She is famous for her roles in movies like Deiva Thirumagal, Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, Run Baby Run, Mili, Amma Kanakku to name a few. However, Amala seems to have her fair share of controversies most which of which revolve around her personal life. Here are some of the Amala Paul's controversies which have managed to grab headlines:

Amala Paul's husband

Amala Paul had married South Indian director, AL Vijay in 2014. However, after just two years of marriage, the actor filed for a divorce in 2016. It was reportedly said that the reason for divorce was Amala's in-law's and her disagreement regarding her continuing her film career.

When she defended Dhanush

After her divorce with AL Vijay, the latter's father made claims that the reason for his son and Amala's divorce was Dhanush. He also added that Amala had reportedly decided to stop acting in films after marriage but Dhanush approached her with the role in his movie Amma Kanakku. This seemed to have caused a rift between Amala Paul's husband and herself. However, speaking about it, she revealed that Dhanush had nothing to do with it and he was just a well-wisher.

Amala Paul's wedding to Bhavinder Singh

There have been reports that Amala Paul had married her alleged boyfriend, Bhavinder Singh in a secret ceremony. However, soon after these rumours, there were others who claimed she had broken up with her boyfriend as she unfollowed him on social media. Clarifying the issue, Amala said she did not marry anyone and neither has any such plans so far. She is currently focussing on her acting career.

When the actor was arrested for tax evasion

Amala Paul had also reportedly been arrested for tax evasion. She had apparently bought a car in Pondicherry but with forged documents. Although she claimed that she bought the car legally, an investigation by the crime branch had revealed otherwise. However, she was released immediately on bail with the condition that she would help in the investigation.

