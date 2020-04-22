Amala Paul Denies Getting Married, Talks About Wedding Pictures That Went Viral; Read Here

South Indian film actor Amala Paul is in the headlines. Recently, several pictures have gone viral on the internet from Amala Paul's secret wedding with a Mumbai based singer. She got into a relationship with Mumbai-based singer Bhavninder Singh after her divorce with ex-husband and director AL Vijay.

In an interview with a media publication, Amala opened up about her wedding pictures with Bhavninder Singh that went viral on the internet. She said it will take more time to get married. Amala also mentioned that she was busy with her upcoming films. The actor assured her fans that once her films are done, she will make an official announcement about her wedding.

Amala Paul further added that she spoke about her love and she will speak about her wedding as well. She concluded by asking the audience to not spread any rumours about her wedding. She also added that she will announce her wedding when the right time comes.

On the professional front, Amala Paul will be next seen in the Telugu version of Lust Stories. The actor is also reportedly working on a web series with director Mahesh Bhatt. Amala Paul spoke about the web series. She revealed that she will be playing the role of actor Parveen Babi. She also added that the story is from the 1970s. Amala added that Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amitra Puri, Pushpadeep Bharadwaj and others are a part of the series. Adding further Amala said that she cannot reveal more about it. Check out the picture below.

