Amala Paul's Positive Post About Self-love & Fresh Start Is Just What You Need To Move On

Amala Paul recently uploaded pictures of herself doing a headstand at a beach. In the caption for the post, she can be seen spreading love and positivity amongst her followers. She can also be seen talking about new beginnings for her and her fans can be seen showing love and appreciation on the post.

Amala Paul’s new beginning?

Amala Paul recently uploaded pictures that spoke about her plans to move on and have a new beginning in life. In the pictures posted, she could be seen having some me-time as she did a headstand at an empty beach. She could be seen wearing a bikini top with a pair of denim shorts in the pictures posted. In the caption for the post, Amala Paul has tried to shed some positive light on the concept of self-love. She has written about this ritual that she has been following on new moon days to realign and reset the parts of her life that she feels have not been quite right. Amala Paul has spoken about letting go of the idea of perfection and feel cared and loved in one’s own skin. The caption points towards giving more importance to being grateful and building deeper connections with oneself. Have a look at the positive post from Amala Paul’s Instagram here.

Read Amala Paul Talks About The Importance Of Self-love; Read Details

Also read From Hrithik' Parents Anniversary To Amala's 'greatest Middle Finger'; Today's Top Stories

Amala Paul’s reply to haters

Amala Paul had previously uploaded a picture of herself enjoying the sun. She could be seen dressed in a pair of blue jeans and a striped top in the picture posted. Amala Paul could be seen talking about self-love being the best reply to haters. She had asked her followers to work on themselves. Have a look at the picture from Amala Paul’s Instagram here.

Read Amala Paul's Marriage To Arrest, Times When Controversy Surrounded The South Actor

Also read Rajinikanth's 'Annamalai': Learn Interesting And Lesser-known Facts About The Film

Image Courtesy: Amala Paul Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.