Amala Paul Talks About The Importance Of Self-love; Read Details

Amala Paul recently posted a picture of herself on social media and revealed what according to her is the greatest way to deal with haters. In the post, she is seen wearing a red and white stripes blouse with three fourth sleeves and a blue pair of denim jeans. As she looks gorgeous in the picture, in the caption she wrote that self-love is the greatest middle finger of all time. She further wrote that one should work on themselves and work for themselves.

Amala Paul's latest post on social media

Self Love is the greatest middle finger of all time. Work on you. For you. pic.twitter.com/mK13TtRmFz — Amala Paul ⭐️ (@Amala_ams) April 22, 2020

Prior to this, the actor had posted a picture where she had quoted Rune Lazuli and wrote about rediscovering oneself. She wrote in the post about how bewitching is that moment when one realises that they are their own twin flame, protector, soul mate, beloved, hero and healer. Check out the post below.

How bewitching it is, that moment when you realize you are your own twin flame, protector, soul mate, beloved, sacred spirit of hope, mantra of freedom, Prophet, Buddha, spirit guide, divine counterpart, hero and healer. ❣️

-Rune Lazuli#roadlesstraveled #rediscover #reset pic.twitter.com/tJ17lZhxU7 — Amala Paul ⭐️ (@Amala_ams) April 21, 2020

Actor Amala Paul had been I news recently regarding her speculated secret wedding with her boyfriend. There were pictures that had surfaced online in which she was seen with her boyfriend and in the pictures, it looked like the two had a secret wedding. But in a recent interview with a leading media portal, she denied all the rumours about her wedding and said that there is still time left for that to happen. Amala further said that as she has been open about her relationship and boyfriend, she would announce her wedding too. Further, she urged media and people not to spread any more rumours about her wedding.

