On Amala Paul's Birthday This October 26th, Try Out This Fun 'Amala Paul Trivia Quiz'

Quick links:
Amala Paul celebrates her 29th birthday this October 26. Popular Amala Paul's movies include names like Neelathamara, Mynaa, Thalaivaa, Nimirndhu Nil, Velai Illa Pattadhaari, Amma Kanakku, amongst many others. On the occasion of Amala Paul's birthday, here is a fun and interesting Amala Paul's quiz featuring trivial facts about the Aadai actor.
ALSO READ| Vijay Sethupathi And Amala Paul To Feature In 'Kutti Love Story'? Read Details
On the second day, Devi Brahmacharini is propitiated. DEVI BRAHMACHARINI is the form of Devi Parvati in which she undertook severe PENANCE to have Lord Shiva (The powerful masculine power to perfectly compliment every feminine aspect within her) as her consort. Brahma means DIVINE CONSCIOUSNESS and achar refers to behavior. Brahmacharya is the BEHAVIOR or an act that is established in divine CONSCIOUSNESS. This day is especially sacred to MEDITATE and EXPLORE our INNER DIVINITY . 🌸💫 This message is especially for all the WOMEN out there, use the festivities to get in TOUCH with your FEMININE side or your MASCULINE side ~ whichever it is that you've LOST and is WAITING to be FOUND. Take time to reflect on the divinity WITHIN you. The more you SEEK, the more you shall FIND. Explore every single LAYER within you. Only through SILENCE will you find resounding ANSWERS.🌀 I wish upon you the gift of SILENCE. May the Devi allow you to HEAR THE VOICE INSIDE YOU.🙏🕉️💟 Wishing you an ABUNDANCE of Shakti. ✨☯️ 📸: @ajishprem #jertsphotography #sivshakthi #yinyang #femininemasculine #darklight #navaratri #goddess #peaceandlight #alignment #bethelight #divinefeminine #shivshakthi #sacredunion #universalconsciousness
My dearest fam, You already know by now that my profile is a reflection of my life. In my unending journey towards becoming the best version of myself, both physically and mentally, I signed up for a healing process called the Panchakarma. In our fast-paced lives and western influence we seldom value the treasures of our ancestors. They've left behind a gold mine of information just waiting to be put into practise. This treatment was a complete transformation, a story of purging and revival. It takes immense self-control and strength to go through this process, I am amazed with things the mind is capable of doing. Follow me along for the next few days as I take you along my experience of 180° transformation. 📸 In frame: Me on the 20th day of my 28 day Panchakarma experience! Shot by myyyyyyyyy @abijithpaul ❤️ #ayurveda #vedicscience #purgeyoursoul #cleanseyourbody #freeyourmind #panchakarma #healyourself #loveyourself #happyequinox
Basked in brilliance last evening! #CUSoonOnPrime is a unique narrative, it will keep you gripped throughout. #FahadFaasil has done it again - are we even surprised with his choice of films at this point? @nazriyafahadh 👏🏻🤟🏻 Special shout-out to my dearest friend the writer and director of this movie, #MaheshNarayanan; he's the mastermind behind my Milli! Extremely happy to watch his trajectory. @roshan.matthew is altogether in a different league - you killed it man! And the cherry on top @darshanarajendran, take a bow. Wishing the team great success! ✨ Yesterday, my Sunday was a fun day, thanks to #CUSoon on @primevideoin
ALSO READ| Amala Paul Reveals Why She Rejected Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'; Read Here
ALSO READ| 'Fahadh Faasil Has Done It Again': Amala Paul After Watching His Recent Film 'C U Soon'
Amala Paul is currently filming a series of movies including Tamil film Cadaver, Telugu movie (which is a remake of Netflix's Lust Stories) as well as a Malayalam movie titled Aadujeevitham. Her Tamil movie titled Adho Andha Paravai Pola is already in post-production as of now. Amala Paul currently resides in Delhi with her husband Bhavinder Singh, while she moves to different locations during the filming for various movies. On Amala Paul's birthday this year, it is expected that the actor will update her fans about her celebrations via her social media, meanwhile, she has been uploading numerous posts each day starting from the first day of Navaratri while in Kodaikanal.
ALSO READ| Amala Paul Shares Throwback Video From The Beach, Says 'My Freedom Is Everything To Me'
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.