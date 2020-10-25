On Amala Paul's Birthday This October 26th, Try Out This Fun 'Amala Paul Trivia Quiz'

Amala Paul celebrates her 29th birthday this October 26. Popular Amala Paul's movies include names like Neelathamara, Mynaa, Thalaivaa, Nimirndhu Nil, Velai Illa Pattadhaari, Amma Kanakku, amongst many others. On the occasion of Amala Paul's birthday, here is a fun and interesting Amala Paul's quiz featuring trivial facts about the Aadai actor.

Amala Paul's Trivia

1. Which movie is considered as the pathbreaking film for Amala Paul?

Mynaa

Boys

Delhi

Duet



2. With which costar did Amala Paul first pair up on her debut Tamil movie?

Pawan Kalyan

Ravi Teja

Ram Pothineni

Veerasamar

3. Who is Amala Paul's very first Kannada costar?

Sudeep

Nithin

Madhvan

Mahesh Babu



4. Which of the movies show Amala in a cameo appearance?

Pasanga 2

Veerasekaran

Mynaa

Hebbuli



5. Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to star opposite Amala Paul in which upcoming Malayalam survival drama?

Aadujeevitham

Ayyappanum Koshiyum

L2: Empuraan

Vilayath Buddha

6. Amala Paul has not been paired opposite which of the actors?

Ram Charan

Naga Chaitanya

Siddharth

Prabhas



7. What was her age when she made her film debut with the movie Neelathamara?

18

16

20

19

8. Amala Paul's brother Abhijith paul has not appeared in which of these movies?

Oru Indian Pranayakadha

Orange

Lailaa O Lailaa

Devil

9. In which movie was Amala Paul credited as Anaka?

Sindhu Samaveli

Akasathinte Niram

Iyobinte Pusthakam

Mili

10. While filming which movie was Amala Paul linked to A. L. Vijay?

Akasathinte Niram

Akasathinte Niram Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Deiva Thirumagal

Hebbuli

Amala Paul's Trivia Answers

1. Mynaa

2. Veerasamar

3. Sudeep

4. Pasanga 2

5. Aadujeevitham

6. Prabhas

7. 19

8. Orange

9. Sindhu Samaveli

10. Deiva Thirumagal

Amala Paul is currently filming a series of movies including Tamil film Cadaver, Telugu movie (which is a remake of Netflix's Lust Stories) as well as a Malayalam movie titled Aadujeevitham. Her Tamil movie titled Adho Andha Paravai Pola is already in post-production as of now. Amala Paul currently resides in Delhi with her husband Bhavinder Singh, while she moves to different locations during the filming for various movies. On Amala Paul's birthday this year, it is expected that the actor will update her fans about her celebrations via her social media, meanwhile, she has been uploading numerous posts each day starting from the first day of Navaratri while in Kodaikanal.

