Amala Paul Shares Throwback Video From The Beach, Says 'My Freedom Is Everything To Me'

Amala Paul has been keeping her fans updated about her daily life and routine on Instagram. Recently, she posted a video of her day at the beach. Amala can be seen having a great time on the sandy shores of Cochin. Here's what this is about.

On Amala Paul's Instagram video, the actor recently posted a video of her day at the beach. The video seems to be from her first visit to the beach after the initial lockdown was lifted, as mentioned in the caption. Amala also revealed that during the lockdown, she learned how "the value of freedom and mobility, my freedom is everything to [her]".

In her Instagram video caption, Amala Paul also wrote, "There's nothing more that makes me happier than being amidst nature with my loved ones by my side and me being my true monkey self. You and I are free to follow our hearts". She ended her caption asking everyone to know their rights and freedom and wishing a "Happy Independence Day". The video is from a beach at Cochin, Kerala.

Meanwhile, in the video, Amala Paul can be seen sitting with her friend. When the one recording the video calls out to her, she lies down on the sand but quickly gets up as her friend sprinkles sand on her. Later, they run towards the water and played among the crashing waves. Take a look:

In other news, pictures from Amala Paul's 'secret wedding' went viral after her rumoured husband, Bhavinder Singh posted them on social media. Although, he deleted them soon after, the pictures already made rounds of the internet. However, later in an interview with a Telugu entertainment portal, Amala had denied all the rumours saying she was currently busy with her films and once they are complete, she will announce her wedding.

Meanwhile, Amala Paul was last seen in the movie Aadai. She also has a few movies in her kitty at present. These include Adho Andha Paravai Pola’, Cadaver and a Hindi web series based on the life of a popular Bollywood actor, the late Parveen Babi.

