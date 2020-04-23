Rajinikanth's 'Annamalai': Learn Interesting And Lesser-known Facts About The Film

Quick links:
Rajinikanth essayed the lead role of Annamalai in the action drama flick titled Annamalai. The movie is directed by Suresh Krissna and produced by Rajam Balachander and Pushpa Kandasamy. The action drama movie features Rajinikanth, Kushboo and Sarath Babu in prominent roles.
The movie got released in June 1992. The action drama revolves around the story of a milkman, named Annamalai and son of a filthy rich businessman named Ashok. The two are childhood buddies. However, Ashok's father is unhappy about their friendship and tries to create fights between them. Here are some of the most interesting trivia about the movie:
ALSO READ | Rajinikanth's Movies That Failed To Do Well At The Box-office | Check Here
ALSO READ | Rajinikanth's 'Darbar's' Hindi Version Breaks Records With Its Telecast On TV
ALSO READ | Superstar Rajinikanth Extends Support To Transgender Community Members Amid Covid Lockdown
ALSO READ | Rajinikanth And Dhanush - All You Need To Know About The Relationship Between These Actors
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.