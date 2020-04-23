Rajinikanth's 'Annamalai': Learn Interesting And Lesser-known Facts About The Film

Rajinikanth essayed the lead role of Annamalai in the action drama flick titled Annamalai. The movie is directed by Suresh Krissna and produced by Rajam Balachander and Pushpa Kandasamy. The action drama movie features Rajinikanth, Kushboo and Sarath Babu in prominent roles.

The movie got released in June 1992. The action drama revolves around the story of a milkman, named Annamalai and son of a filthy rich businessman named Ashok. The two are childhood buddies. However, Ashok's father is unhappy about their friendship and tries to create fights between them. Here are some of the most interesting trivia about the movie:

The plot of the story of Annamalai was inspired from a Bollywood remake of a flick titled Khodgarz, which got released in 1987.

The movie brought in a new trademark, ''Super Star Rajini'' graphic title card, which later was used in its original form in all Tamil films of superstar Rajinikanth till the year 2002 (except movies that hit the theatres in 1993). Since the year 2005, there were some alterations of this card in use, such as Chandramukhi and Kabali or some new graphic title card and accompanying music were used in all of the superstar's movies. The trademark trend was an inspiration to many other actors in the South Indian film industry to reserve a title card for their names in films. While the original graphic title card's use was stopped with technological advancements like a 3D update in 2005's flick title Chandramukhi, it made a comeback in Kabali, that got released in 2016, though with a different theme soundtrack.

All the soundtracks in the films were composed by Deva.

The lyrics for all songs were penned down by Vairamuthu

One of the songs titled Vanthenda Paalkaran was inspired by a poem in the Kannada language that superstar Rajinikanth had suggested. The poem revolves around cows being deities, that is beneficial to mankind in various ways.

