Sara Ali Khan Recalls The Only Time When A Young Ibrahim Was 'scarier' Than Her

One of the highly talked about sibling duo of Bollywood in contemporary times, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan never fail to take the internet by storm, be it with their vacay diaries or their TikTok banter. However, this time around, it's a rather spooky yet adorable photograph of the Khan siblings from back in the days which is making rounds on the internet. Sara Ali Khan recently shared a childhood picture of her baby brother Ibraham dressed in a Halloween costume, wrapped in her arms.

Ibrahim Ali Khan recalled the only time when a young Ibrahim Ali Khan looked 'scarier' than her

The Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan has lately been on a throwback picture spree amid lockdown and her Instagram handle is proof. After sharing a streak of adorable throwback photographs with BFFS Ishika Shroff and Vedika Pinto, Sara Ali Khan decided to give her throwback diaries a spooky twist with younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara took to Helo App to share a photograph from back in time with her brother rocking an eerie Halloween costume along with a ghostly makeup.

However, Ibrahim looked nothing less than adorable in the photograph as he and Sara beamed at the camera flaunting their million-dollar smiles. Sara captioned the post writing, "The only ever time Ibrahim will be scarier than me". Later, Manav Manglani took to Instagram to repost the photograph which soon went viral and won millions of hearts. Have a look:

The sibling duo has become quite the talk of the town as they don't disappoint to keep their fans entertained with their fun banter. From hilarious TikToks to funny challenges, Sara and Ibrahim leave no stones unturned to help fans keep boredom at bay amid the lockdown. Check out some of their hilarious videos together below:

