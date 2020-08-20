'Ambasamudram Ambani' Cast: All You Should Know About The Lead And Supporting Actors

Ambasamudram Ambani is a 2010 comedy film. This film is directed by Ramnath and has a 5.3-star rating on IMDb. The story of this film revolves around Dandapani, a man who dreams of becoming rich. He then decides that he will be investing his hard-earned money in a shop that a man named Annachi is constructing. Things get complicated when Annachi dies. This creates a lot of complications for Dandapani. Read here to know about Ambasamudram Ambani cast.

Ambasamudram Ambani cast

Karunas

Karunas was seen playing the role of Dhandapani in this film. The actor made his debut in 2001 with Nandha and since then he has worked in several films. Some of his films are Masss, Soorarai Pottru, Draupathi Sanga Thalaivan, Pandigai, Pandi Oliperukki Nilayam, Kasethan Kadavulada and Thiruvilaiyaadal Aarambam.

Navnit Ravi Rana

Navnit Ravi Rana was seen essaying the role of Nandhini Nandhini in the film. She made her debut in 2001 with Sikandera. Since then she was seen in films like Chetna: The Excitement, Lad Gaya Pecha, Arasangam, Little Terrors, Chhevan Dariya (The Sixth River), and Love in Singapore.

Srinivasa Rao Kota

Srinivasa Rao Kota has been seen in several films over the years. He made his debut with 1978s Pranam Kareedu and since then he has been seen in about 390 films. Some of his films are Oorantha Anukuntunnaru, ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi, Achari America Yathra, Maragatha Nananya, Govindudu Andari Vaadele, Ramayya Vastavayya, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and 8aam number veedu.

Birthday Wishes to the Legendary & Versatile Actor Padma Shri Kota Srinivasa Rao garu. pic.twitter.com/GwREF5A3jm — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) July 10, 2016

Cochin Hanifa

Cochin Hanifa was seen playing the role of Nandhini's father in the film. He started his career with the film Azhimukham in 1972. He was also a writer and has written about 20 project. He is a well-known actor and has worked in Niraparayum Nilavilakkum, Manasa Vacha Karmana, Kari Puranda Jeevithangal, Sree Ayyappanum Vavarum, Thaalam Thettiya Tharattu, Thaalam Thettiya Tharattu, Oru Sindoora Pottinte Ormaykku and Mangalam Veettil Manaseswari Gupta.

Other Ambasamudram Ambani cast members

Sriranjani as Nandhini's Mother

Ambani Shankar as Karthi

Livingston as Johnson

Delhi Ganesh as Dhandapani's Houseowner

Nirosha as Renganayaki

