'Big Brother' Malayalam Movie Cast: See List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal was seen in the latest film Big Brother. The film released in Kerala on January 16 this year. The movie also stars Honey Rose, and Arbaaz Khan in the lead, and is directed by Bodyguard fame Siddique. The movie marks the Mollywood debut of Arbaaz Khan as well.

Apart from Mohanlal, Big Brother's cast includes Anoop Menon, Sarjano Khalid, Siddique, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Irshad, and Tini Tom in pivotal roles. Check out the Big brother Malayalam movie cast.

Cast of Big Brother Malayalam movie

Mohanlal as Sachidanandan

Actor Mohanlal who started his filmy career with the villainous roles soon rose to fame and became a superstar in the Malayalam cinema. Mohanlal is known for his roles in Manjil Virinja Pookkal, Rajavinte Makan, Iruvar, Janatha Garage, Company, and several others. He played the role of Sachidanandan in the film Big Brother.

Arbaaz Khan as Vedantham IPS / Edwin Moses

Arbaaz Khan made his debut in the Mollywood with Mohanlal starrer Big Birther. He is best known for producing and acting in hit movies like Dabangg Fearless, and Fearless 2. He won a Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role for his role in Daraar. His voice is dubbed by Vineeth for the Malayalam language.

Anoop Menon as Dr Vishnu

Anoop Menon is a popular actor and writer. He is best known for his roles in Malayalam language movies like 1983, Thirakkatha, and Kanal. He plays the role of Dr Vishnu i.e. Sachi's Brother in the movie.

Sarjano Khalid as Manu

Sarjano Khalid is a newbie actor in Mollywood. He is known for movies like June and Nonsense. He plays the role of Sachi's brother in the movie Big Brother.

Honey Rose as Dr Vandhana Vishnu

Honey Rose is a new actress who recently made her venture into the Mollywood. She is known for her roles in movies like Biriyani and Kanal. She plays the role of Dr Vandhana Vishnu in this film.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan as Khani

Vishnu Unnikrishnan is a popular actor and writer in Mollywood. he is known for his role in movies like Margamkali, and I Am a Disco Dancer. He played the role of Khani in Big Brother.

'Big Brother' star Mohanlal's movies

Mohanlal, who was last seen in Prithviraj's directorial Lucifer and Ittymaani: Made in China is currently busy shooting for Jeethu Joseph's Ram. The forthcoming movie, starring Mohanlal and Trisha Krishnan in the lead, was recently announced. Besides the upcoming film, Mohanlal also has historical drama Marakkar up for release.

The film, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier in the lead, has an ensemble cast consisting of Arjun, Kalyani Priyadarshini, Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, among others. The movie narrates the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV, who was a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. Apart from Ram and Marakkar, Mohanlal also has Drishyam 2 in his next releases as well.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Big Brother

