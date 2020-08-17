Mammootty Says 'no Other Work, So Work Out' While Sharing Post-workout Selfie; See Pics

Malayalam actor Mammootty, last seen in Ajai Vasudev's Shylock, recently shared a post-workout selfie online. Sharing the selfie online, Mammootty wrote: "Work at Home ! Work from Home ! Home Work ! No other Work So Work Out !" (sic) The photo shared on Sunday evening has gone viral on the internet, with several social media users raving about the actor's new look.

Check out the post:

Mammootty turns photographer during the quarantine

Mammootty, who is in Kerala with his family, recently rekindled with his old hobby-photography. Mammootty took to social media to share a few pictures he clicked. Sharing the photos online, Mammootty wrote: "Morning guests #myphotography #oldhobbies #stayinghome #stayingsafe." (sic) Check out Mammootty's Instagram clicks here:

Meanwhile, Mammootty was last seen essaying the role of a moneylender in Ajai Vasudev's Shylock. The movie, starring Mammootty, Meena, and Raj Kiran in the lead, narrates the tale of a quick-witted financier of the Malayalam film industry. The Ajai Vasudev-directorial also features actors like Siddique, Bibin George, Raffi, among others in prominent roles. The movie released to positive reviews and was declared a box office hit.

Mammootty's upcoming movies

Mammootty will be next seen in political drama One. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mammootty, Srinivasan, Samyukta Menon, Joju George, Renji Panicker, and Murali Gopy among others. In the forthcoming film, Mammootty will be essaying the role of Kerala Chief Minister. A few months ago, the first look poster of the upcomer was released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The Mammootty starrer marks the Malayalam movie debut of famous actor Ahaana Krishna's younger sister Ishaani Krishna. The Santosh Viswanath-directorial is scripted by Uyare fame Bobby and Sanjay. Meanwhile, Gopi Sunder has composed the music for the upcomer. Besides the upcomer, Mammooty also has Jofin T Chacko's The Priest with Manju Warrier. Thereafter, Mammootty has an array of films at different stages of production.

