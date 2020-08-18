'Lalappan' Song Mocking Mohanlal Upsets Fans, TV Channel Issues Apologies

Actor Mohanlal's ardent fans expressed their disappointment over famous reality show-Star Magic's recent parody Lalappan song. The makers of the reality show used lyrics from Mohanlal's fan-made anthem- Nenjinakathu Lalettan and changed it for the show, which hurt the sentiments of the actor's fans and admirers. They condemned the show and the channel for mocking Mohanlal with the Lalappan song.

Following the flak received for Lalappan song, Flowers TV, leading Malayalam GEC, issued a public apology on their official social media handle. They apologised to all the fans of Mohanlal and revealed that they had no vicious intentions behind making the Lalappan song. They added, "We will never knowingly offend or insult someone like him." (sic) The channel lastly exclaimed that henceforth they would be more careful and would avoid slipups.

Malayalam GEC's apology letter to Mohanlal fans:

It has come to our notice that a recent Star Magic Episode had mentioned Mohanlal sir during a character entry/skit. We have also come to realise that the dialogues said in the skit have hurt the feelings of many of Mohanlal sir' beloved fans. Let me take this opportunity to officially state that we at Flowers TV are all huge fans of Mohanlal sir and Indian Cinema and the contributions he has done for it. We apologise to all who were offended and feelings were hurt by the episode. This was not our intention as is clear by the numerous times Mohanlal sir has participated in all our programs like Flowers Indian Film Awards, Flowers Top Singer (Onam Episode), etc. We were also his partners along with the fans when we together set the Guinness world record for the most watched premiere of Pulimurugan 3D. So we will never knowingly offend or insult someone like him. We once again apologise for the accidental slipup.

What's next for Mohanlal?

Mohanlal will be next seen in Priyadarshan's magnum-opus Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham. The film has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles. The Mohanlal starrer narrates the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and their fight against the Portuguese army. The movie is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, and Roy C. J. under their production banner respectively, and is slated to hit the marquee next year. Besides the upcoming film, Mohanlal has a slew of movies in his kitty.

