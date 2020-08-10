Amey Wagh Drops Motion Poster Of His Upcoming Film 'Zombivali' On His Social Media

From making an impressive debut alongside Rani Mukerji in Bollywood film Aiyyaa to lately playing a significant role in web-show Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side actor Amey Wagh's journey in the entertainment world has been nothing short of phenomenal.

Amey is a highly popular name in the Marathi Cinema who is once again coming back with another riveting film titled Zombivali. The Girlfriend actor recently took his social media to unveil the poster of his forthcoming film Zombivali which, is simply unmissable. Have a look-

Also Read:Amruta Khanvilkar’s Stunning Pictures In Saree All About Talking ‘through The Eyes’

Amey Wagh shares Zombivali Motion Poster on his social media

Amey Wagh is considered amongst the most celebrated actors in the Marathi Film Industry in recent times. His impeccable acting skills and distinct choice of films is often admired by his fans. The Faster Fene actor recently took his Instagram to share his upcoming film Zombivali's motion poster which looks spellbinding and surely has a spooky side to it.

Also Read:Dilip Prabhavalkar's Birthday Special: Take A Look At His Most-loved Horror Flicks

Amey Wagh captioned the Zombivali motion poster as पुढील स्थानक .... झोंबिवली अगला स्टेशन .... झोंबिवली नेक्स्ट स्टेशन .... झोंबिवली

तयार राहा २०२१ मध्ये एका नव्या स्टेशनवर उतरण्यासाठी..सादर आहे 'झोंबिवली' चं मोशन पोस्टर" in the Marathi language itself. From the title of the Marathi film, it is evident that Zombivali is somewhat related to zombies. The horror-comedy drama is helmed by famous filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar. The director is known for his commercially successful films like Mauli, Classmates and, Faster Fene. Major potions of Zombivali are filmed in Latur as per reports.

Also Read: Amruta Khanvilkar Debuts On Reels With 'Doorie' Poem Donning A Majestic White Ensemble

The Zombivali motion poster looks quite interesting with two men facing a plethora of zombies against them. One can also notice two water tankers on both corners at the Zombivali motion poster with Dombivali written on them. This Amey Wagh starrer is bankrolled by Yoodlee and presented by Saregama. Coming to the Zombivali cast, the movie features Amey Wagh, Lalit Prabhakar, and Vaidehi Parshurami in leading roles. As per the Zombivali motion poster, the horror flick is slated for a 2021 release.

Also Read: Swwapnil Joshi Announces Much-awaited 'Samaantar 2', See Post

On the professional front, Amey Wagh was last seen in a web-series Asur on popular OTT platform Voot Select this year. Asur managed to garner rave reviews from both critics and viewers for being a compelling drama. Amet played an important role in the show. Apart from him, actors Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti also featured Asur in lead roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.