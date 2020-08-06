Swwapnil Joshi Announces Much-awaited 'Samaantar 2', See Post

With viewers now switching to OTT platforms more than ever, the variety of distinct web-shows is truly enormous. A series which not only impressed the audience and critics both during the lockdown was Samaantar. Starring Marathi superstar Swwapnil Joshi, Samaantar managed to keep the audience hooked from start to end. Recently, Swwapnil on Instagram announced that the second season of Samaantar is in pipeline with an interesting post. Have a look-

Swwapnil Joshi announces 'Samaantar 2'

The Mitwaa actor on Wednesday took his Instagram to share a riveting post. Via this Swwapnil Joshi's Instagram post, the Tu Hi Re actor announced the second instalment of his super-successful web-series Samaantar which, released on OTT platform MX Player during the start of the lockdown. Swwapnil looks elated to share this news with his fans in this picture, even though a lot of speculations about the second part were already doing rounds since some time now. With this Swwapnil Joshi's Instagram post, the actor just confirmed the season 2 of Samaantar.

In this Swwapnil Joshi's Instagram post one can see the Pyaar Vali Love Story actor happily posing with the script of Samaantar 2 in his hands. Dressed in a casual avatar, donning black shorts and marching sweatshirt, Swwapnil is also looking his stylish best in this picture. Coming to the story of Samaantar, the franchise series was based on a popular novel by author Suhas Shirwalkar under the same title. And, the season 2 will probably commence from where Samaantar ended with some new actors joining the cast as well. However, their names are not yet disclosed.

Samaantar dealt with the lives of two separate individuals who miraculously share the same destiny. Apart from Swwapnil Joshi playing the lead in Samaantar cast, actor Nitish Bharadwaj and Tejaswini Pandit also played significant roles. The climax of Samaantar hinted towards the second season and now Samaantar 2 is already in making and viewers can't wait to watch it. For the shooting of Samaantar 2, makers are taking care of all the necessary precautions and guidelines to ensure the safety of cast and crew, as per reports.

Helmed by director Satish Rajwade, earlier Samaantar was available in different languages for the audiences, Thus, it will be interesting to see if the makers decide to continue the trend or not. Another factor is that Samaantar streamed on MX Player for free, which also added to its viewership as more than 100 million views were recorded which, is a huge number. With Samaantar Swwapnil Joshi also marked his debut in the digital space and certainly managed to impress his fans.

