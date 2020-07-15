Amruta Khanvilkar Debuts On Reels With 'Doorie' Poem Donning A Majestic White Ensemble

Amruta Khanvilkar, who was last seen in Kunal Khemu starrer Malang, is counted amongst the biggest names in the Marathi Film Industry. After making waves in regional cinema, Amruta has managed to cement her place in Bollywood as well with her stellar acts in movies like Raazi, Satyameva Jayate, Mumbai Salsa amongst others. The Welcome Zindagi actor recently took to her social media to share a post of herself trying facebook's latest feature Reels. Have a look-

Amruta Khanvilkar's Debut Reels Video Is A Visual Delight

Amruta Khanvilkar is quite active on social media nowadays and enjoys a massive fanbase of 1.4 million followers. The former Nach Baliye winner never fails to surprise her fans with her stunning pictures and, unmissable videos. The Raazi actor recently shared her debut Reels video on Instagram. Reels is the latest feature on the Facebook app, which allows users to create videos like that of banned Tik Tok app.

Amruta Khanvilkar looks like a diva in this Reels video, donning a majestic white ethnic attire. The Malang star is showcasing her brilliant acting skills in this video. In this Amruta Khanvilkar's video, she can be seen emoting some effortless expressions on popular Doori poem from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's celebrated film Gully Boy.

It is a soulful poem with intense words attached with peppy beats. Amruta looks spectacular in this Instagram post that she shared with her social media family. She paired her majestic white Lucknawi kurta with big chunky silver-white earnings. For hair, Amruta Khanvilkar opted for an open straight hairdo. Whereas for makeup, Khanvikar wore a bold and edgy winged black eyeliner, and pinkish lip tone. Not to miss her stunning red round Bindi.

On the work front, Amruta Khanvilkar was last seen as a promising contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10, hosted by Rohit Shetty. She performed some of the most difficult stunts during the show with utmost ease and, gave a good fight to her fellow contestants. On the other hand, her Marathi film Choricha Mamla, released 31 January 2020 also got rave reviews from the audience. Helmed by filmmaker Priyadarshan Jadhav, Amruta Khanvilkar played the female lead in the film and got appreciated for her performance by the critics.

