Amitabh Bachchan Feels Honoured As He Joins Prabhas And Deepika Padukone's Movie

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a heartfelt tweet to congratulate a production house for completing a milestone. The actor wrote how humbled he was to be a part of Nag Ashwin's upcoming venture. Read on:

Amitabh Bachchan feels honoured to be a part of Nag Ashwin's movie

Amitabh Bachchan shared a tweet featuring creatives of the announcement of his new project on October 9, 2020, Friday. The megastar captioned it by writing, “An honour and a privilege to be a part of this momentous & most ambitious venture .. and my greetings for the completion of 50 years for @VyjayanthiFilms... may you celebrate another 50... and on!!" Check out his recent tweet:

T 3685 - An honour and a privilege to be a part of this momentous & most ambitious venture .. and my greetings for the completion of 50 years for @VyjayanthiFilms .. may you celebrate another 50 .. and on !!🙏#Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @AshwiniDuttCh @SwapnaDuttCh pic.twitter.com/3G09uQfOAe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 9, 2020

Response to Amitabh Bachchan's recent tweet

Within a couple of hours of sharing the Twitter post, Amitabh Bachchan garnered more than 900 retweets, 16 quote tweets, and 2500 likes on the micro-blogging platform. Numerous fans and followers of the actor also wished him luck for the new project. Here is what they wrote:

Heartiest Congratulations Sir for the most ambitious venture 🌹☘️ — Beejal Bhatt #SIRABEF (@BeejalBhatt) October 9, 2020

Love love you sir ❤️ — Ef Rakesh Nanda #ABEFTEAM (@efrakesh_1) October 9, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's reaction to a fan on Nag Ashwin's movie

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also reacted to a fan post on social media. He took to Twitter and shared his response to the announcement of his upcoming venture through his official handle. The megastar reposted the video and wrote how humbled and proud he was to be a part of filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s upcoming venture. He also added three joined hands emoticons alongside the caption. The actor wrote, “Humbled and filled with pride for the honour to be a part of this venture”. Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s response to the tweet:

Humbled and filled with pride for the honour to be a part of this venture .. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/vhZS2v8N3d — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 9, 2020

A Twitter fan page of the megastar had earlier shared a video featuring the announcement of his forthcoming venture. The actor will be a part of Nag Ashwin’s new yet-to-be-titled project alongside stars like Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The clip was originally a part of production house Vyjayanthi Movies' social media post, which announced a legendary addition to its cast on marking its 50 years of journey.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's Apply TV Series 'Shantaram' To Start Filming In January 2021?

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan And Shatrughan Sinha's 'Kaala Patthar' Movie Trivia

The clip begins with the announcement stating, “How can we try to make a legendary film without the legend". To provide hints, it showcases stills of Amitabh Bachchan from his famous movies such as Coolie, Paa, Amar Akbar Anthony, to name a few. Check out the video on the actor’s Twitter fan page:

Also read: Did You Know 'Do Anjaane' Was Amitabh Bachchan's First Film With Rekha? Read Trivia

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Dostana': Interesting Trivia About The 1980 Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.