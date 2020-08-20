'Ammammagarillu' Cast: Naga Shaurya, Rao Ramesh And Other Actors; Check Out Full List

Released in 2018, Ammammagarillu is a romantic film which is based on a young boy (played by Naga Shaurya) who shares a close bond with his grandmother (played by Sumitra). It depicts the incidents that have taken place and the different circumstances that he faces when he visits his grandma's village.

The film is helmed and written by Sundar Surya. The film is known for its storyline, interesting characters and suspenseful twists and turns in the story. Know who is a part of the Ammammagarillu cast below.

Naga Shourya as Santhosh

In the film, Naga Shourya essays the role of Santhosh who is seen as his grandmother’s favourite. In the trailer, the actor is shown to be very close to his grandmother and loves her very much. He lovingly calls her Ammamma. However, he is also shown as a tough young man who tackles the problem according to his way.

Sumithra as Sita Mahalakshmi, Santhosh's Ammamma

Sumithra essays the role of Sita Mahalakshmi, Santhosh's Ammamma. In the trailer, she is shown a soft-hearted woman who will go to any extent to keep her family happy. She is also very fond of her grandson Santhosh's. At one point in the trailer, she is also seen calling her grandson telling him how much she misses him. The director has also gone on to show Sumithra’s character as the perfect grandmother.

Shamili

Shamili is an Indian actor who has appeared in films such as Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. She is known for her critically acclaimed performance as the mentally challenged child in the film titled Anjali, which won her the National Film Award for Best Child Artist in the year 1990, and as a child trapped inside a bore-well in the film Malootty, which won her a Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist in 1990.

Shakalaka Shankar

Shakalaka Shankar is known for films like Raju Gari Gadhi-2, Savyasachi, Tuntari, Anando Brahma and Seethamma Andhalu Ramayya Sithralu. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and has also impressed fans and viewers with his acting skills.

Ammammagarillu’s supporting actors

Madhumani in Ammammagarillu

Krishna Murali Posani in Ammammagarillu

Ravi Prakash in Ammammagarillu

Shivaji Raja in Ammammagarillu

Gowtam Raju in Ammammagarillu

Rao Ramesh in Ammammagarillu

