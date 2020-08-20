'Stick To Sports' Cast Cari Champion & Jemele Hill Discuss The Show's Theme And Objectives

Journalists Jemele Hill and Cari Champion are all set to break down barriers in their new VICE TV talk show, Cari & Jemele: Stick To Sports. This new show will try to fill the diversity gap that is evident in Hollywood and will discuss various topics like sports, politics, and pop culture. To promote their upcoming talk show, Jemele Hill and Cari Champion recently interacted with TooFab, in which they discussed the show's themes and objectives.

Stick to Sports cast members Jemele Hill and Cari Champion discuss what the show is all about

.@carichampion and @jemelehill are talking politics, pop culture, and, yes, sometimes sports.



STICK TO SPORTS premieres August 19 at 10p. #sticktosports pic.twitter.com/nmIAF0uQfQ — VICE TV (@VICETV) August 3, 2020

Speaking to TooFab, Cari Champion asked people to find her another show which was lead by two Black women who were also executive producers. She added that Cari & Jemele: Stick To Sports was more than just being something that is directly related to being an actor or being under the guise of a network that only cares about her blackness. Cari Champion also stated that networks tolerated black people in entertainmen, but did not allow them to use their experiences as an example of what is going on in the world.

Cari further added that there was no denying that they were Black and that she and Jemele Hill were black women. The journalist and TV host went on to discuss how American media always told Black people to control their ethnicity, blackness, and flavour. She further added that her talk show, Cari & Jemele: Stick To Sports, will get rid of these notions and will make new rules to promote blackness in the entertainment industry.

Cari Champion went on to say that her new talk show will feature her personality in a very unapologetic way. She added that their goal was to show America that Black people were not "monolithic". She also talked about how she and Jemele Hill were very different people despite both of them being black women.

Jemele Hill also spoke to TooFab and revealed that the idea of the talk show was born over a bottle of wine. Jemele stated that she and Cari always wanted to work together, but never got the opportunity to do so until they both started living in LA. Cari then came over to Jemele's house with a bottle of wine and the two women instantly noticed their chemistry together which would work well in a new talk show. Cari & Jemele: Stick To Sports premiered on August 19, 2020.

