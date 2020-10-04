Amrinder Gill Worked In A Bank Before Earning Stardom, Read More Trivia About The Actor

Amrinder Gill is a famous Punjabi singer, actor, songwriter and producer. He has acted in many Punjabi movies and also has given many hit Punjabi songs. He also has won many accolades for his theatrical and musical contribution to the Punjabi industry.

According to Punjabdreamz.com, Amrinder Gill has graduated from Khalsa College in Amritsar. He also has a master’s degree in agriculture science. He has worked very hard to get where he is today.

Before he made his first music video, he worked as a bank manager at Ferozepur Central Cooperative Bank. The singer went on to record his first song Saanu Ishq Ho Gaya for a Doordarshan Program in Jalandhar. Rhythm Boys is Amrinder Gill’s and Karaj Gill’s Punjabi film production and distribution company.

Amrinder Gill recorded and released his first single Apni Jaan Ke in the year 2000. His second album, Ek Vaada. The songs from this album were loved by people very much. The album that skyrocketed his fame was Dildarian in 2006. This album bagged many coveted Punjabi music awards.

Following the success of Dildarian, Amrinder Gill released another album titled Dooriyan. This album too became a huge hit and was loved by his fans and followers. Both these albums were nominated in various categories in many award shows.

According to starsunfolded.com, Amrinder Gill set his foot in acting with director Manmohan Singh’s movie Munde UK De in 2009. The movie starred Jimmy Shergill and Neeru Bajwa in lead roles. He also has starred alongside Honey Singh in the movie titled Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22.

He also starred against Surveen Chawla and MTV VJ Ranvijay Singh in the movie titled Taur Mittran Di. Later he worked again with Surveen Chawla in the movie Saadi Love Story alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa. His film Angrej won the critic’s hearts in 2015. This movie won him the Best Actor award at PTC Punjabi Film Awards. The film’s box office collections were the highest for the year. He continued to woo the audience with many such movies in the coming years.

Amrinder Singh was last seen in the 2019 Chal Mera Putt which received its sequel titled Chal Mera Putt 2 in March 2020. The singer-actor’s regularly posts pictures and videos of his professional life on Instagram. He has also released his new song Soorjan Wale, which has received over one million views on YouTube.

