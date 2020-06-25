Amruta Dhongade Observes Self-quarantine As She Returns For Shoot Of Her Show

After issuing guidelines, the Maharashtra government permitted the resumption of shootings for films, TV shows with immediate effect. As Marathi TV shows are also set to resume shoots, actors who went to their hometown amid lockdown are returning to Mumbai from their respective places. Mrs Mukhyamantri actor Amruta Dhongade, too, has come back to her shoot location in Satara and has self-quarantined herself for 14 days. Amruta shared this news on her social media handle as her shooting location is reportedly declared as ‘red zone’.

As a safety measure, Amruta Dhongade and her friend Deepali have self-quarantined themselves for 14 days at their house in Satara. Their apartment is quite close to the shoot location of the TV serial Mrs Mukhyamantri. The video shows that the actor has even been stamped ‘Home quarantined’. Amruta recently shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen describing her quarantine life in Satara. Take a look at the video:

In the video clip, Amruta can be seen describing how she cleaned and set the kitchen area in her new home. Sharing her daily routine, the actor added that she is eager to resume shooting for the show. The actor also encouraged her fans to follow the safety measures in this current situation which are essential while travelling outside.

A few days back, the actor won the hearts of fans with a fun challenge. In the video clip, the actor can be seen challenging her elder sister as to who would drink up the contents in their glasses first. Amruta informs her fans that there is an extremely bitter lime juice in their glasses. Both the sisters can be seen starting the countdown and then eventually gulping down the beverage. Finally, Amruta’s sister wins the race, but the expression on an actor’s face can’t be missed as it seems like she is stopping herself from throwing up.

About the serial Mrs Mukhyamantri

Zee Marathi’s Mrs Mukhyamantri, featuring Amruta Dhongade and Tejas Barve, has a new story which managed to score well with the viewers. The serial is a tale of a rural girl Summi getting married to Samar, who is a candidate for Chief Minister of Maharashtra. However, Summi and Samar’s love triumphs all misunderstandings and superstitions. Amruta’s role as Summi is of a bubbly, spirited and caring nature.

