Amruta Khanvilkar Dons A Saree In Her Latest Instagram Post And Fans Go Gaga; See Here

Amruta Khanvilkar was last seen in Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang. She is also one of the biggest names in the Marathi film industry. The Natrang fame actor is very active on social media and in the time of lockdown, she kept her fans entertained through social media. She recently posted a picture on her social media feed that has made her fans go gaga over her looks. Take a look at the picture here to know more about it.

Amruta Khanvilkar's latest post

Amruta Khanvilkar took to her Instagram on August 5 and shared a picture. In this picture, the actor is seen donning a traditional Indian saree with a backless blouse. In the pic, her brunette hair seems to be glowing in the sunkissed post that she is flaunting for the picture.

She opted for subtle makeup as she sported winged eyeliner and bold red lipstick in the picture. She captioned the picture and wrote, "#throughtheeyes of @tejasnerurkarrðŸ’™ #1 #homeseries #sareelove @suta_bombay #alwayssutaforak" Take a look at the post here.

Here are some fan reactions

Apart from this, the Welcome Zindagi actor who had a whopping 1.4 million followers also took to her social media to share her first Instagram Reel. Amruta looked like a diva in the Reels video, as she donned a majestic white ethnic attire.

In the video, she showcased who brilliant her acting skills are. in the video, she was seen reading the popular Doori poem from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's 2019 film Gully Boy. take a look at it here.

On professional front

On the work front, Amruta Khanvilkar is was seen as a contestant on the hit TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10. In this show hosted by Rohit Shetty, she was seen performing difficult stunts and giving a good fight to her fellow contestants. Now, she will be also be seen in a film tilted Well Done Baby. In this film, she will be seen romancing Pushkar Jog. Directed by Priyanka Tanwar this film will be about a modern young couple who fails to find purpose in their relationship.

